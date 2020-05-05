Charlie Brooker reveals how coronavirus disruption led to the return of his Wipe series

Charlie Brooker has revealed how the present coronavirus pandemic put pay to a brand new Philomena Cunk series, inspiring him as an alternative to revive his traditional Wipe format.

In an interview in the new problem of Radio Occasions, the presenter and series creator stated that manufacturing was about to begin on a brand new series that includes gullible reporter Cunk (Diane Morgan) earlier than the COVID 19 pandemic hit the UK.

“That was pushed again by a complete yr,” he stated. “So we have been on the lookout for methods to maintain ourselves energetic, attempting to give you issues that is perhaps made beneath residence working.”

He then realised that his Wipe model, which entails Brooker reviewing TV from a settee, “truly works fairly nicely beneath lockdown circumstances”.

He added: “Individuals would say, ‘I can’t wait to see what you say a few specific occasion’. So this appeared one to do. We’re simply swapping a studio for a room in my home. I’m discovering the lockdown aspect of it pretty straightforward as a result of actually, I’ve been in coaching for years. I don’t go to the pub a lot, I’m fairly a house chook.”

BBC Two introduced final month that Brooker’s Wipe series would return for a coronavirus particular on Thursday 14th Could.

Brooker’s a number of Wipe series started with Screenwipe on BBC 4 in 2006 and finally graduated to BBC Two earlier than the satirist launched Newswipe, Gameswipe, Weekly Wipe and the annual Wipes.

Brooker added that he’s been limiting what he watches on TV, with information fatigue being one of the major causes he stopped doing end-of-year Wipes.

“I used to be getting sick of having to relive the earlier 12 months, watching one miserable occasion after one other,” he stated. “So I can completely perceive that it’s a smart factor to do for folks to ration their publicity to information at the second. It’s like taking vitamin C: it’s solely useful up to some extent, past which it could possibly grow to be harmful.”

The brand new problem of Radio Occasions is on sale now. Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe particular airs on Thursday 14th Could on BBC Two at 9pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Information.