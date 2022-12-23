Charlie Cox explains the differences of Daredevil: Born Again with the Netflix series and the time he will play the character

According to Charlie Cox, the stakes are high on his return in Daredevil: Born Again.

Coming to Disney+ in 2024, Daredevil: Born Again will fully introduce Matt Murdock to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after small appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: The She-Hulk Attorney. The upcoming 18-episode series will require a lot from Cox, keeping him extremely busy. In a new interview with NME, the actor explained how the future of his role and character is largely unknown to him at this point.

“You said earlier that it could be busy for years, and I thought, ‘Yeah, maybe. Hopefully,'” he explained. “But if this series next year doesn’t hit the nail on the head, then it could just be that.”

Daredevil: Born Again Filming Will Keep Charlie Cox Busy For 11 Months In 2023; It will start shooting in February. The new series won’t be a continuation of the Netflix series that made Cox a fan favorite, but rather a new take on the character. But what will that change be like?

“This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different, otherwise why do we do it?” Cox explained. “My opinion is that this character works better when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My gut feeling is that on Disney+ he’s going to be dark but probably not as gory.”

Charlie Cox urges fans of the Netflix series Let’s hope for something new, something beyond what the previous series did.

“We’ve already done it,” he said. “We took the things that really worked, but can we scale up? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?”

Previously, Charlie Cox had hinted that the new series could have a similar tone to Deadpool. In fact, he believes that a union between the two characters would make a lot of sense.

Alongside Charlie Cox, Daredevil: Born Again will see the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, better known as the Kingpin. The last time we saw Kingpin was in December 2021 in Hawkeye.