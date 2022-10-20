Charlie Cox Explains Why He Owes The Future Of His Career To Daredevil Fans On Social Media

Daredevil star Charlie Cox says the “Save Daredevil” social media campaign helped define the future of his careerand thanked the fans for their support.

During an interview with Marvel.com, the Daredevil star said the “Save Daredevil” social media campaign jPlayed a major role in his return as Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Whatever happens with my career from this point on, I owe most of it to the ‘Save Daredevil’ campaign,” he said. “That even when I had given up hope years ago, they didn’t, and they continued to campaign and support. And over the years, I’ve met a lot of them, and they are a very enthusiastic and passionate audience.”

“Daredevil is such an amazing character,” said Cox. “It’s been the great honor of my career to be offered that role and to be able to play it. I’ve had a lot of fun with it. It has changed my life beyond repair. And when the series came to an end, despite the disappointment of the end of the journey, I felt that we had done a good job, and that we had an amazing time and that we could only be thankful for what we had.”

Following Netflix’s cancellation of Daredevil back in 2018, the “Save Daredevil” campaign began almost immediately. His goal was to show Marvel how popular Charlie Cox was as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and ultimately get him back in the suit. seems to have worked.

Matt Murdock recently made his big screen debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home and has stepped back into the shoes of Daredevil in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk. And what is more important, will also have its own series: Daredevil: Born Again.

“Being invited to come back and start over, it almost feels like a dream,” Cox said. “It sounds too good to be true. I’m really excited for the future. I can’t wait to get on set from day one of the new series. I’m already starting training. As you know, I’m already starting to make plans as far as life and training and having conversations with the writers and all that stuff. So it starts to get very real.”

