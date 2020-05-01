Charlie Cox shoots down rumour he’ll play Daredevil in Spider-Man 3

Charlie Cox, the actor who performed the Satan of Hell’s Kitchen on Netflix’s Daredevil, has revealed he won’t be in Spider-Man 3.

The rumours gained traction following Spider-Man: Far From Residence’s post-credit scene, in which Peter Parker’s identification was made public.

Followers had theorised that Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock, might make an look to supply Peter Parker some much-needed authorized recommendation – as he typically has in the unique Marvel comics.

Many had hoped that by the point Spider-Man 3 got here out in 2021, the complicated rights points between Netflix, Marvel and Sony would’ve resolved in order to convey again the beloved character following the cancellation of Netflix’s Marvel reveals, which additionally included Jessica Jones and Luke Cage.

Sadly, it seems like this won’t be the case.

In an interview with ComicBook, Cox stated: “I hadn’t heard these rumours, but it surely’s actually not with my Daredevil. I’m not concerned in [Spider-Man 3]. If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with one other actor.”

Nevertheless, the actor went on to say that he’d love to look in the MCU in some unspecified time in the future: “Look, I had a good time. I’m so grateful I received to play that character so long as I did. After all, I’d like to maintain going. I’d like to be concerned with it.

“As a fan of the Marvel films, I’ve liked the little stuff the place they pop up right here and there however as a result of we had been on Netflix, we weren’t capable of do as a lot for authorized causes, I don’t know why.

“However I like the thought of Jessica [Jones] and Matt exhibiting up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That’d be actually, actually cool.”

