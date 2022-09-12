Charlie Cox talks about his appearance in She-Hulk and how Daredevil: Born Again will differ from the Netflix series

Charlie Cox, the star of Daredevil: Born Again, has spoken about adapting his Matt Murdock in She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk, how dark the Disney+ series can be and what else can fans expect when it arrives in 2024.

Speaking to IGN during D23 Expo 2022, Cox shared his thoughts on whether Daredevil: Born Again will follow Frank Miller’s comic book series. Although he claims that he doesn’t know for sure, he did share that believes that the title is rather a sign that it’s a new beginning for the character who started life on Netflix and is now moving to Disney+.

“great question i dont knowCox said when asked if Daredevil: Born Again will follow Miller’s story.I don’t think that means we’re going to tell Frank Miller’s story from Born Again in the comics. I don’t think it means that. I think it means that we did the series, that it’s over, and now we’re doing another series. It’s a perfect title“.

In an interview with VarietyCox discussed the tone of this new series and gave fans a little insight into how it will differ from Netflix’s Daredevil.

“I don’t know if it will be more or less dark“Cox said of Daredevil: Born Again compared to the Netflix series.”What does dark mean? There will be a tonal shift, I’m sure, because we’re doing more episodes and we’re on a different platform now. I don’t know, I haven’t read anything yet“.

Cox did reveal that changed his portrayal of Matt Murdock for his appearance in She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk to suit the different tone of that series.

“What was fun about being on She-Hulk for this one episode is… obviously the tone, which on this show is radically different, and in order for it to be appropriate for me to be on that show, I had to adapt my Matt a little bit. Murdock to be in a place in his life where he is having funCox told Variety. “Where life is good and he’s a little bit cheeky and a little bit flirtatious and he’s tonally slightly different. It was kind of an experiment, but it was really nice, and I had a great time, and the chemistry I had with Tatiana was amazing. So if they lighten the tone a bit, I’m not afraid“.

Although this may give us a clue as to how Matt Murdock will act in Daredevil: Born Again, Cox does not believe that a Matt Murdock in comedy plan be the right choice.

“Not for a whole season, not with this characterCox told Variety.I don’t think it’s faithful enough to the source material to make it work. But, there’s a lot of Daredevil comics where there’s frivolity, there’s levity, there’s fun, and I think with 18 episodes you have time to do a little bit of both..”

Finally, Cox spoke of how to receive the call from kevin feige to join the MCU and Spider-Man: No Way Home was really special and how it made his life in New York never the same.

“My life has changed since I had a phone call with Mr. FeigeCox told Variety.Just that scene in Spider-Man and now there seems to be a different level of appreciation and recognition. Considering that it is a scene, it has been shocking. You know, it’s funny, because before, living in New York and having played a very beloved character, I was walking down the street and people said to me: “What’s up, Daredevil!”. But now it’s like people know my name“.

During Disney’s D23 Expo it was revealed that Daredevil: Born Again will have 18 episodes and will start shooting in 2023.