Charlie Heaton (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Charlie Heaton (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Charlie Ross Heaton is a British actor and musician. He’s maximum notable for his main position within the Netflix science-fiction-horror collection Stranger Issues as Jonathan Byers. He has joined the business in 2012. Heaton has served in movies, song movies, tv methods and extra. His critics and folks recognize his appearing abilities.

Beginning & Circle of relatives

Charlie Heaton was once born on February 6, 1994 in Leeds, United Kingdom. His father’s title is Crispy Heaton and, her mom’s title is Shelly Lowe. He has a sibling named Levi Heaton. He did his education at Allerton Prime College, Leeds, UK and graduated from Town and Islington Faculty, London, United Kingdom.

Bio

Actual Title Charlie Ross Heaton Nickname Charlie Occupation Actor and Musician Date of Beginning 6 February 1994 Age (as in 2021) 27 Years Beginning Position Leeds, England Nationality Canadian House The town Leeds, England Circle of relatives Mom : Shelly Lowe

Father : Crispy Heaton

Sister : Levi Heaton

Brother : No longer To be had

Spouse : No longer To be had

Son : Archie (b. 2014)

Faith Christian Deal with California, United States

Profession

Heaton was once a part of a brief movie titled Existence Wishes Braveness in 2014. He debuted as an actor within the collection, ITV Crime Drama DCI Banks, within the position of Gary McCready in 2015. Charlie seemed as Riley in ITV’s detective collection Vera. He performed the position of Jason Waycott within the BBC One drama Casualty. In 2016, he featured within the mystery film Close In, starring Naomi Watts and Oliver Platt, and directed through Farren Blackburn. Heaton seems as Jonathan Byers within the supernatural drama collection Netflix Stanger Issues. In 2016, he was once the protagonist of the theatrical movie As You Are.

Heaton has selected to play Samuel Sam Guthrie/Cannonball in The New Mutants, a 2020 movie established within the Surprise Comics comedian e-book of the an identical identify.

Training Main points and Extra

College Allerton Prime College, Leeds, UK Faculty Town and Islington Faculty, London Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : DCI Banks (2015)



Movie : Existence Wishes Braveness (2014) Awards Display screen Actors Guild Awards (2017)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 8″ Ft Weight 68 Kg Frame Form Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Brown Hair Color Mild Brown Spare time activities Making a song and Travelling

Private Existence

Charlie Heaton had an affair with Akiko Matsuura in 2014 and has one son named Archie. Akiko is a musician at the beginning from Japan, who has equipped vocals and performed drums in a lot of other bands. They met once they had been each within the band Comanechi. Charlie had additionally in courting together with his spouse Stranger Issues co-star, Natalia Dyer.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Girlfriends Akiko Matsuura (Drummer; Ex-girlfriend)



Natalia Dyer (Actress)

Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Charlie Heaton was once raised in Bridlington through his mom.

In 2017, he gained Display screen Actors Guild Awards for Exceptional Efficiency through an Ensemble in Drama Collection for Stranger Issues.

He nominated for the Display screen Actors Guild Awards for Exceptional Efficiency through an Ensemble in a Drama Collection and Teenager Selection Awards for Selection Scene Stealer for Stranger Issues in 2018.

In 2020, he won nominations for Display screen Actors Guild Awards for Exceptional Efficiency through an Ensemble in a Drama Collection.

When you’ve got extra information about Charlie Heaton. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.

Comparable