Charlie Hunnam Boarding Dog Movie ‘Denali’ at Spyglass Media – Variety

In at present’s movie information roundup, growth has launched on “Denali: A Man A Dog, A Friendship Of A Lifetime” and the story of six youngsters who survived for a 12 months on abandoned island and a 1961 Peter Sellers comedy is getting re-released.

Spyglass Media Group has signed Charlie Hunnam to provide and star in a film model of the Ben Moon memoir “Denali: A Man A Dog, A Friendship Of A Lifetime” with Max Winkler adapting and directing.

Hunnam will produce Bona Fide Productions’ Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa. It’s a re-teaming for Hunnan and Winkler following their collaboration of the boxing drama “Jungleland,” which additionally stars Jack O’Connell and Jessica Barden.

Moon rescued Denali as a mixed-breed pet in a shelter and set out on the street on an journey that will take them throughout the American West till he was identified with most cancers at the age of 29, with the canine by no means leaving his facet. After Moon recovered, Denali was stricken with most cancers. Moon made an eight minute movie referred to as “Denali” in 2015 and Penguin Random Home revealed the memoir earlier this 12 months.

Hunnam subsequent stars in Apple’s upcoming sequence “Shantaram” and his credit embody “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Gents,” and “King Arthur.” Berger and Yerxa teamed on “Little Miss Sunshine” and have been nominated for Finest Image for “Nebraska.” The information was first reported by Deadline.

New Regency has purchased the characteristic movie rights to story of six boys who survived for greater than a 12 months on a abandoned Pacific island.

The manufacturing firm made the deal after a narrative was revealed by the Guardian on Might 9 in a preview of Rutger Bregman’s guide “Humankind.” The British firm The Company dealt with the sale.

In 1965, the six youngsters left their boarding faculty on the Pacific island of Tonga, stole a fishing boat and set off for Fiji. A storm destroyed their vessel they usually washed up on a distant island. The boys managed to outlive for 15 months by consuming fish, coconuts, and birds earlier than being rescued by an Australian sailor. The six have remained mates.

New Regency’s producing credit embody “Little Girls,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Revenant” and Finest Image winners “12 Years a Slave” and “Birdman.” The information was first reported by Deadline.

Movie Motion has set a June 5 launch of Peter Sellers comedy “Mr. Topaze” by way of its digital cinema initiative, partnering with over 300 theaters throughout North America.

The movie, which was just lately restored by the British Movie Institute from a lone 35 millimeter print, was Sellers’ solely directorial effort. He portrayed a French trainer who’s fired after refusing to change the unhealthy grades of a baroness’ grandson.

Movie Motion’s digital slate consists of “A Good Lady Is Exhausting to Discover,” “Sword of God,” “The Wild Goose Lake,” “Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands,” “Zombi Baby” and “Caro Diario.”