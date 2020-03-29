Charlie Methven reveals when he expects Sunderland to be sold and has a message for fans

Charlie Methven expects Sunderland AFC to be sold by the ‘finish of Could’ regardless of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The 43-year-old former director spoke solely to RadioTimes.com forward of the discharge of Netflix docu-series Sunderland ‘Til I Die Season 2 on 1st April.

Within the first a part of our interview collection, Methven revealed his ideas on the documentary, his regrets and his relationship with chairman Stewart Donald, however has now offered an replace on the present scenario on the membership, in addition to extra particulars on the progress of the membership’s sale.

He stated: “The dialogue about the way forward for the membership is ongoing and whereas latest occasions have slowed it down a little bit clearly as a result of folks have gotten different issues to cope with in day-to-day companies and day-to-day lives, it hasn’t actually had – as but – a materials impression.

“Anybody who’s going to be shopping for Sunderland soccer membership from us is somebody who’s shopping for it for the long run, not the subsequent two months, three months, no matter it’d be.

“As issues stand proper now, there are well-progressed and productive discussions happening with potential new house owners of the membership and Stewart has at all times stated he hopes to have that challenge sorted by the tip of this season. That’s our purpose and it’s not solely in our management.

“The people who find themselves in discussions have to make their very own selections as to whether or not they need to do it or not, simply as we did two years in the past. Us shopping for the membership wasn’t in Ellis Quick’s management, that had to finally be in our management.

“As issues stand right here proper now we nonetheless consider the membership will be in new fingers by the tip of Could.”

Regardless of a surge of positivity ignited by Methven and Donald’s arrival on the membership in 2018, there has been a rising disconnect between the board and fans for the reason that occasions of STID Season 2.

Regardless of the turmoil, Methven has aired a message of ‘love and thanks’ to Sunderland fans forward of the documentary launch.

“Simply enormous gratitude for the help that we had been proven when we requested for everybody to group collectively and get collectively to save their membership.

“In the end, no matter some folks may assume, that membership is now circled, and that membership has been circled by Sunderland fans.

“If Sunderland fans hadn’t turned up to watch their workforce, in the event that they hadn’t gone out to purchase the jerseys, hadn’t proven the help they’ve proven then the membership would’ve been in a actually dangerous place.

“Once we put the decision out saying ‘please come and assist us save your membership’ they answered that decision. You simply can’t say fairer than that.

“If, since then, they’ve been essential of choices we’ve made, issues we’ve stated or no matter it’d be, that’s comprehensible, they’ve acquired excessive requirements for their membership. They need their membership to be progressing on the pitch, not simply off it, and I completely perceive that. Stewart and I are the identical with Oxford which is our membership.

“We completely, completely get it and all we are able to say all alongside is that we actually, actually are attempting and everyone on the membership is attempting. It’s not a place with individuals who don’t care or don’t need to be there. It’s a place with coaches and administrators and gamers who actually have and are giving coronary heart and soul to it, and it’s going to come proper.

“It completely, positively will come proper now that they, the Sunderland fans, have really turned their very own membership round.”

The League One season is in a state of limbo because the COVID-19 outbreak decimated the sporting calendar, and whereas there are clearly extra urgent points on the planet proper now, Methven is hopeful the season will resume and the membership can push ahead.

“[The fans] will be rewarded for it, hopefully this season.

“We’re nonetheless proper within the thick of it, three factors off the automated promotion locations.

“If not, it’ll occur sooner quite than later as a result of the membership’s simply too good, too massive and now too secure not to finally succeed.”

Methven claims that whereas the membership stays within the troubled waters of League One, the plan to restore Sunderland’s place greater up the Soccer League meals chain stays on track.

“The primary purpose of what we had been attempting to do was strive to flip it round and get the membership straight once more, the case now could be that the membership is debt-free, cashflow optimistic and in a good place.

“As a fan you’re primarily centered on ‘did we win final weekend? Are we going to win this weekend?’ however basically, if a membership is in a sound place, the soccer will come, and it at all times does come in the long run.

“If you’re in issue, when you’re dwelling hand to mouth, week to week, undecided whether or not the soccer membership goes to survive, that’s the place Sunderland have been for a while.

“The truth that it’s now in a place the place the largest discussions are ‘has the board made the best resolution on the supervisor? Has the supervisor made the best resolution on the gamers? Have the gamers made the best selections on the pitch?’ that’s a rather more wholesome place for a soccer membership to be in than a place the place each single week the nationwide, native and fan media are saying ‘are we going into administration right here?’

“We felt it was value taking the chance to get the membership again on its toes so it may compete once more.

“In that season within the Championship, the membership simply wasn’t in a place to compete, it was such a mess that managers, whether or not that be Simon Grayson or Chris Coleman, each of them are good managers, weren’t actually in a place the place they may plan, signal gamers, didn’t know whether or not gamers had been going to be there for much longer and the entire thing was simply not in a good place.

“Now clearly, if these two final minute moments at Wembley had gone the opposite approach, everybody would flip round now and say that was a enormous success and sadly that didn’t occur. Sunderland goes to come good once more as a result of now the basics of the enterprise are proper. It has the suitable construction for a membership that’s exterior of the Premier League now, which it didn’t earlier than.

“It’s solely a matter of time earlier than a group of gamers do turn out to be profitable and push on from there and everybody will look again at its darkest days and say ‘you realize what, that was as dangerous because it acquired’ and from then on steadily we’ve pushed on.”