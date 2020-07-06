Charlie Puth Implores BTS ARMY to End ‘Poisonous Internet Screaming Match’ – Variety

Charlie Puth took to Twitter on Sunday (July 5) to make an impassioned plea to BTS followers to again off, what he calls, a “harmful, poisonous web screaming match between ‘fandoms.’”

The singer and songwriter Puth was responding to followers of the BTS ARMY, because the Ok-pop group’s legions of followers are identified, who seemingly spammed a number of of his TikTok posts with feedback teasing the singer. “Keep in mind whenever you used Jungkook for clout?,” wrote one referencing the 22-year-old BTS member. Different posts claimed Puth used BTS for “fame.”

I don’t often pay any thoughts to issues like this, however one thing has to be mentioned. This harmful, poisonous, web screaming match between ‘fandoms’ has to cease. I’m 28 years outdated, so it doesn’t actually imply something to me when some particular person I don’t know writes a nasty message to me… — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020

The meat confused the Rumson, NJ native, who had carried out a duet of “We Don’t Speak Anymore” with the charismatic pop singer on the MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards in 2018, praising the group’s expertise and pleading for a truce.

Wrote Puth: “I don’t often pay any thoughts to issues like this, however one thing has to be mentioned. … I’m 28 years outdated, so it doesn’t actually imply something to me when some particular person I don’t know writes a nasty message to me saying issues like ‘I used BTS for clout.’ I don’t know what which means — I really like these guys and they’re tremendous gifted.“ His message was retweeted 10,000 instances inside three hours.

…saying issues like “I used BTS for clout”. I don’t know what that means- I really like these guys and they’re tremendous gifted. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) July 5, 2020

Noting how such feedback may have an effect on these fighting psychological well being and bullying, Puth added: “What I do know is that 10 years in the past, language like this directed in direction of me would’ve affected me deeply in a really destructive approach. And I’m interested by all the opposite youthful youngsters on twitter seeing stuff like this every day.”

In conclusion, he wrote: “It could sound cliche, however please be nicer to one another on right here. No extra screaming about made up nonsense. It does no person any good. All of us want to love one another MORE THAN EVER RIGHT NOW.“

BTS’ Twitter followers reacted with some confusion, citing a distinction between the group’s Twitter and TikTok followers.

“Hello Charlie,” wrote fan Melodymostly2. “I apologized on behalf of the mature ARMY. That is so embarrassing and thanks for being mature about this matter in opposition to you. Hope that you simply nonetheless have good eyes in direction of BTS. the fan doesn’t replicate their artist 100% which i’m certain u perceive. Thanks and be glad.”

With BTS’ 2020 stadium tour postponed due to the coronavirus, the group — which is comprised of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — live-streamed its personal “Bang Bang Con: The Dwell” occasion. The intimate presentation included a 14-song setlist that paid homage to BTS’ seven years collectively, from their earliest recordings (2014’s rap ballad “Simply One Day”) to choices from their present hit album, “Map of the Soul: 7.”