Charlize Theron Explains How Comics ‘Excited’ Her Ahead Of Netflix’s The Old Guard

My preliminary response once I learn the Old Guard graphic novel was that I felt there was one thing very grounded in Andy. That was the factor that excited me: regardless of the idea, she felt actual, and never ‘fantasy’. So, I attempted to carry a real exhaustion to her, and never get slowed down in the concept she’s lived 1000’s of years, she’s seen all of it, and he or she is aware of each sort of martial artwork there may be.