Charlize Theron Got A Nasty Injury While Filming New Netflix Comic Book Movie

In fact, actors aren’t the one ones who take care of on-set accidents, as stunt doubles sometimes bear the brunt of the ache. For example, whereas rehearsing a scene for Darkish Phoenix, Sophie Turner’s stunt double broke her leg. And in a extra unlucky scenario, one stuntwoman who labored on Deadpool 2 truly misplaced her life. It’s for these causes stunt actors are thought-about to be the unsung heroes of the business.