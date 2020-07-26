Charlize Theron’s Mad Max: Fury Road Stunt Double Reveals How Feud With Tom Hardy Affected Life On Set

Depart a Remark
It’s all the time arduous when two co-workers within the workplace have a feud; it could actually put everybody else in a troublesome place. But it surely’s possible much more difficult and troublesome when these two co-workers occur to be the celebs of an enormous film. And in response to a stunt double, this sounded just like the case on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road, the place Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy have been feuding.
On the time of Mad Max: Fury Road’s launch, we heard information of the tense feud between Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, however solely just lately has extra gentle been shed on the subject. Charlize Theron’s stunt double, Dayna Grant, was put proper in the midst of the spat and spoke a bit about the way it affected life on set. Right here’s what she advised Metro:
It was arduous. It was actually arduous. It was arduous as a result of it was, clearly, I needed to spend time with each of them and each of them didn’t wish to be collectively. I needed to do every little thing with [Tom] – so often Charlize would are available in and so they’d do scenes collectively however they didn’t wish to do scenes collectively so I used to be put in her spot to all the time be with Tom. Tom’s double was all the time put with Charlize so we really labored with the alternative characters.
This sounds tough. Hollywood feuds are nothing new, nevertheless it stinks when you’re someway caught within the center. On this case, it compelled manufacturing to make use of the stunt doubles greater than common. Even so, it’s spectacular that you just couldn’t inform, as they hid the stunt doubles effectively in Mad Max: Fury Road.
Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy’s feud, in fact, is about as notorious as Mad Max: Fury Road now. Again in 2016, Charlize Theron shared a bit about butting heads together with her co-star. She appeared to argue although that their real-life stress helped make the film higher, which makes a whole lot of sense, as their two characters aren’t speculated to be finest buddies on display screen.
And the insufferable circumstances on set possible did not assist issues, both. The forged and crew have been caught in a sizzling desert for six months. Zoe Kravitz mentioned everybody was drained, homesick, and confused. On prime of all that, director George Miller didn’t use a script throughout manufacturing and simply went off of storyboards, one thing that might in all probability make any actor go a little bit loopy.
However the two stars appeared to have buried the hatchet. Earlier this 12 months, Tom Hardy mentioned he regretted the way in which he behaved on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. Through the manufacturing, he felt in over his head and thought Charlize Theron deserved a extra skilled associate. Likewise, Charlize Theron mentioned she ought to have had extra empathy for what Tom Hardy was going through since he was moving into Mel Gibson’s footwear.
