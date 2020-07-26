Charlize Theron’s Mad Max: Fury Road Stunt Double Reveals How Feud With Tom Hardy Affected Life On Set

It was arduous. It was actually arduous. It was arduous as a result of it was, clearly, I needed to spend time with each of them and each of them didn’t wish to be collectively. I needed to do every little thing with [Tom] – so often Charlize would are available in and so they’d do scenes collectively however they didn’t wish to do scenes collectively so I used to be put in her spot to all the time be with Tom. Tom’s double was all the time put with Charlize so we really labored with the alternative characters.