Charlyn Corral and the controversial celebration she dedicated to a group of fans who made fun of her

The Liga MX Femenil again attracted the spotlight of Mexican sports for a controversial scene starring Charlyn Corral. After scoring the first goal against Club Querétaro, the Tuzas del Pachuca striker went to a section of the stands and after questioning with her hands she turned around and finished her controversial gesture with a sleeve cut. A day later, she clarified the reason for her expression, although she could also be punished.

through his verified twitter account, the former Atlético de Madrid striker released a couple of screenshots with a piece of text in which the situation was explained. It was so that she with the phrase “right, that’s what happened”sought to clarify the controversy after being singled out as the author of an inappropriate gesture against all the fans who attended the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium.

“And small group of pseudo fans who were in a box during the first half were insulting the player for her physique and every time he touched the ball they made fun of it with noises. It was a group of no more than five people and in response to verbal aggression, Corral addressed exclusively to them in his celebration “reads one of the images.

Charlyn Corral is at the top of the scoring table with eight goals, a place she shares with Christina Burkenroad (Photo: Twitter/@cancherosmx_)

Although the name of the author of the publication was not disclosed, in the text he claimed to have been present at El Huracán during the match on matchday 7. Likewise, he stressed the appreciation that the Tuzas fans have for Charlyn Corral , as well as the good relationship between the player and her followers.

In the minute 39 of the match, the star striker on the pitch scored the first goal of the night, as well as the seventh on her personal tally during the short tournament. Afterwards, she took a few steps towards one of the headboards and raised her right hand in the direction of a particular section.

With determination, he stood for a few seconds, put his palms to his ears and encouraged the fans keep screaming. Moments later she turned around with a laugh on her face and when he found himself with his back to the rostrum executed a sleeve cut with his right fist.

The Spanish striker Jennifer Hermoso lived her first minutes as Tuza in the match of day 7 of the 2022 Opening against Querétaro (Photo: Twitter/@TuzosFemenil)

Marlyn Campa and Mónica Ocampo came to celebrate with her and made similar gestures, although they stood out for putting their index fingers to their mouths as a sign of silence. Charlyn’s celebration did not stop, because on her way to the midfield she brought her right hand to her forehead as if she were looking for something on the horizon and continued commenting on the reason for her celebration with her teammates .

Although with the controversial gesture he sought defend against criticism and ridicule of her aggressors, Corral could be entitled to a sanction. The Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), in its article 18, condemns this behavior with suspension of 1 to 3 games, as well as a fine of 90 to 1,500 Units of Measurement and Update (UMAs), that is , Come in MXN 8 thousand 660 and MXN 144 thousand 330.

In the same meeting, a historic event for the Liga MX Femenil took place. Jennifer Hermoso, considered one of the best players in the world, lived her first moments on the pitch as a Pachuca footballer, when he replaced Marlyn Campa in the 70th minute.

