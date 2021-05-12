Charmsukh Phone Sales space Ullu Internet Collection 2020

Charmsukh Telephone Gross sales area Ullu Internet Collection 2020:

Charmsukh Telephone Gross sales area is an Indian web assortment that’s introduced at the ullu app. The manner of this ullu web assortment is Drama, romance. You could watch all episodes of this web assortment at the ullu app. This web assortment introduced on 17 December 2020 at the ullu app.

Charmsukh Telephone Gross sales area Ullu Internet Collection Storyline:

Couple in a long-distance dating similar by way of a telephone gross sales area, spending time on calls. A couple of in their data leaks and the couple lands into hassle. Moreover, the girl turns right into a victim of fraud. How will they emerge from the lure of a telephone gross sales area? Watch now.

Complete Information:

Establish Charmsukh Telephone Gross sales area Taste Drama, Romance OTT Platform Ullu App Language Hindi Release date 17 December 2020 Season 1 Number of episodes 1 Director Amit Khanna

Charmsukh Telephone Gross sales area Ullu Internet Collection Solid:

Actors/Actress Establish Serve as Carried out {Photograph} Rimjhim Das Amita Rajat Bhasin Karan Gaurav Sharma Jeet

Moreover Be informed:

Follow: Always {obtain} all web assortment from the original and respectable ullu app. Steer clear of using pirated movie internet websites like Tamilrockers, hdhub4u, downloadhub, katmoviehd, filmy4wap, 1Tamilmv.win, Filmywap, Khatrimaza and so forth. Moreover, avoid pirated movie and web assortment telegram channels.

