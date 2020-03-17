Charter engineer quits over “reckless” rules against work-from-home

A Structure Communications engineer often called the company’s legal guidelines in the direction of working from home all through the coronavirus pandemic “pointlessly reckless” and “socially irresponsible” forward of on account of this truth resigning in its place of fixed to work inside the place of job, consistent with a TechCrunch article revealed yesterday.

Structure CEO Tom Rutledge remaining week suggested employees in a memo to remain coming to the place of job although their jobs may also be carried out from home, on account of people “are easier from the place of job.” Staff must only preserve home within the occasion that they “are ill, or taking good care of someone who’s ill,” Rutledge wrote.

Nick Wheeler, a video operations engineer for Structure in Denver, despatched an e mail expressing his displeasure with the protection to a senior vp and “lots of engineers on Friday,” TechCrunch wrote. The e-mail talked about: