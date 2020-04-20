Charter Promises No Layoffs or Employee Furloughs for 60 Days – Variety

Amid the backdrop of the COVID-19 disaster, cable large Charter Communications introduced that it’ll not lay off or furlough any staff for at the least the following 60 days.

“We’re making this dedication to reassure our staff throughout this unprecedented time that we face collectively as an organization and a nation,” the corporate mentioned in a press release.

Charter has about 95,000 staff and — uncommon amongst U.S. companies — has been hiring. It lately introduced an growth of Charter’s Spectrum name middle operations, including greater than 350 new jobs in El Paso, Texas; 200 in Rotterdam, N.Y.; and 185 in Kansas Metropolis, Mo.

Earlier this month, the corporate introduced a everlasting wage will increase for all hourly staff from $15 to $20 per hour over the following two years. That began with a direct enhance of $1.50 per hour for frontline subject and buyer operations staff; a further $1.50 hourly increase will likely be efficient March 2021 on prime of an annual benefit enhance. As of 2022, all present and future hourly staff may have a beginning charge of at the least $20 per hour, in accordance with the corporate.

Charter is also extending three weeks of coronavirus-related flex time to staff and has waived prices for diagnostic testing providers and telehealth visits for 90 days.

Final month, the U.S.’s No. 2 cable operator (after Comcast) introduced that it could provide free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi entry for 60 days to households with college students at any service degree as much as 100 megabits per second.

Charter has about 29 million clients throughout a 41-state footprint. The corporate is about to report first-quarter 2020 earnings outcomes Could 1 earlier than market open.