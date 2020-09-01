Charu Sinha became the first woman IG of Srinagar sector, will now compete with terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir: After the Naxalites, now the responsibility of the elimination of terrorists has been given on the shoulder of a female IPS officer for the first time. And that name is of Charu Sinha, who has been made Inspector General (IG) of Srinagar Sector. Charu Sinha, the first woman IPS officer of the country, has been made IG of CRPF Srinagar Sector. Also Read – UN Security Council fails to prosecute foreign terrorists

According to reports from ANI, Charu Sinha is a 1996 batch IPS officer of Telangana cadre, who has been assigned to this difficult task. However, this is not the first time for Sinha, when he has been given some important work. Earlier, she was the IG of CRPF Bihar sector and was leading the campaign against Naxalites.

While being Bihar as IG of Charu Sinha, the CRPF carried out many successful Naxal operations. After this, he was transferred as IG Jammu. Where he had a long and illustrious tenure. After this, he was transferred to Srinagar sector on Monday.

The current CRPF Director General (DG) AP Maheshwari has also been the IG of Srinagar sector in 2005. This sector was started in 2005. Till now there was never a female officer posted as IG. The job of this sector is to carry out anti-terror operations with the help of Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

CRPF’s Srinagar sector consists of three districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Budgam, Ganderbal and Srinagar and the Union Territory of Ladakh. There are 2 ranges, 22 executive units and three women companies in this sector. Apart from this, Srinagar sector also has administrative control over the Group Center – Srinagar.