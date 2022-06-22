‘Chase’ mode returns to Crossout with an update that includes unreleased pieces and more

Targem Games’ patch includes a module to improve the integrated scope and, for the first time, an epic heavy minigun.

Crossout has not limited itself when it comes to offering content to its players, and that is why, between improvements in Anti-Aliasing technology and various updates, it has become the ideal option for all fans of Crossout. brutal experiences in car. Now the Targem Games team has focused on the release of a new patch that not only introduces unpublished pieces for our vehicles, but also recovers a game mode loved.

We talk about the ‘Persecution‘, a modality that urges us to follow a convoy of trucks to snatch their valuable loot. Through a game in which they can participate up to 4 players, we will have to attack said heavy vehicles with all our weapons and make sure that their drivers definitely hit the brakes. But beware, it should be noted that they will also make it difficult for us, as they will defend themselves with their own methods and will not hesitate to ask for reinforcements if the situation gets complicated.

Beyond this, the new Crossout update also introduces a highly requested piece by fans: the first epic rarity heavy minigun. According to the notes published by Targem Games, this weapon will be capable of dealing explosive damage, which will come in handy with the new special rarity module which increases the effectiveness of the integrated sight for better aiming.

Be that as it may, we have several reasons to continue enjoying the brutality of Crossout, which in turn has been releasing different patches for fix bugs and readjust power of some weapons. If you want to check out all the changes that Targem Games has introduced to its game, remember that you can play Crossout for free and enter a world where the only thing that matters is surviving and overcoming the enemy.

