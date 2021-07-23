Chase Stokes (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Chase Stokes (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

James Alexander Chase Stokes is an American actor. He’s recognized for taking part in lead position of John in Netflix’s thriller teenager drama tv sequence Outer Banks. He has additionally labored in TV displays reminiscent of Inform Me Your Secrets and techniques (2021), One in all Us is Mendacity (2021) and Stranger Issues (2016).

Delivery & Early Lifestyles

Chase Stokes was once born on September 16, 1992 to Jeff Stokes and Jennifer Canning in Annapolis, Maryland. After his oldsters divorced each and every different his father were given married to Nikki Osterman Stokes. His father is an entrepreneur and president of STRIDE franchise LLC. His step mom is a psychologist. Chase has a brother named Kaden Stokes and a sister named Kendall Nicole Stokes. Later he shifted to Orlando, Florida.

Chase finished his education from Bushes Creek Top College, Orlando. He did Affiliation of Arts level from Valencia Faculty of Florida. He did his post-graduation in MBA from College of Central Florida.

Bio

Profession

Stokes was once captivated with performing since early life and earlier than making profession debut he labored as a lifeguard at Orlando Nation Membership for nearly 4 years. He additionally did modelling for Abercrombie and Fitch. In 2014, he gave the impression in a brief movie Misplaced Island. In 2015, he gave the impression within the tv displays Basis, Overseas Problems and Base.

In 2016, he were given alternative to behave in a episode of Netflix ‘s drama horror sequence Stranger Issues. Later he performed lead position in teenager drama tv sequence Outer Banks along Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey and Jonathan Daviss. In 2021, he gave the impression in two tv sequence One Of Us Is Mendacity and Inform Me Your Secrets and techniques.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top In Toes : 6′ 1″ feet

In Meter : 1.85 m Weight In Pound : 165 lbs

In Kg : 75 Kg Frame Form Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Hazel Brown Hair Color Medium Ash Blonde Leisure pursuits Travelling and Swimming

Private Lifestyles

Chase Stokes is in a courting with Madelyn Cline, an American actress since 2020.

Marital Standing and Extra

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Chase Stokes

Chase Stokes was once born in Annapolis, Maryland and later introduced up in South Florida.

He’s the founder and CEO of the Ingenious Motion Crew.

In 2018, he made his movie debut with Between Waves as Younger Dale.

Prior to changing into an actor, he sought after to develop into a sportsperson and was once curious about ice hockey.

He gained MTV Film Award for Easiest Kiss for Outer Banks in 2021.

He loves canine and has a puppy canine named Jack.

He was once educated in scuba diving, swimming, using boats and paddleboarding.

He additionally writes poetry and performs guitar.

He’s a health freak and begins his day with gymming.

