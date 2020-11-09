‘Chasing Childhood’ Trailer Examines Over-Parenting

“Chasing Childhood,” an upcoming documentary on elevating youngsters in America, has launched a brand new trailer. The 80-minute movie is about to premiere on Nov. 11 by way of on-line screening from Doc NYC.

The trailer opens with a scene of an elementary faculty classroom, during which college students share their after-school actions with their instructor, equivalent to hip-hop dance lessons, basketball apply and French classes. The clip additionally introduces various households who open up about their parenting experiences and rising up in a high-pressure household dwelling. Via clips of the interviewees’ childhoods, the movie examines how over-parenting throughout the nation — meticulously overseeing the whole lot from youngsters’ extracurricular actions to educational efficiency — has resulted in an atmosphere that negates childhood.

In response to rising helicopter parenting and school admission strain, administrators Margaret Munzer Loeb and Eden Wurmfeld observe the lives of households who obtain steering from training professionals on restoring pleasure and freedom to their youngsters. Some educators work with households who’ve youngsters struggling at school, whereas others revisit the childhoods of those that grew up from a high-stress atmosphere that continues to impression their maturity. The documentary characteristic additionally examines how socioeconomic class impacts over-parenting practices.

“Chasing Childhood” options Genevieve and Savannah Eason, Julie Lythcott-Haims, Peter Grey, Lenore Skenazy and Dr. Michael Hynes. Loeb government produced the movie, and fellow producers are Lisa Eisenpresser and Eden Wurmfeld.

The digital screening from Nov. 11-19 will embody an unique pre-recorded Q&A with Loeb, Wurmfeld and Genevieve Eason. Tickets for the occasion at the moment are out there right here.