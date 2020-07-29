Chateau Marmont to Become Private Members Club

As if Chateau Marmont wasn’t unique sufficient already.

Proprietor André Balazs has revealed that he’s remodeling the enduring lodge into a personal members membership by the top of the yr.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the plan Balazs had been contemplating for about three years, he instructed the Wall Avenue Journal. The lodge obtained a lower in shoppers as journey tourism plummeted and security considerations elevated, and the hotelier believes that the brand new technique would generate a type of consolation to company as the principle cause for rushing up its rollout.

Company who know fellow company and the place they’ve been throughout the pandemic period are seemingly to have the next stage of psychological consolation when staying on the lodge, he mentioned.

“There’s something to be mentioned for realizing individuals,” Balazs instructed Wall Avenue Journal. “You possibly can chat with them; you already know the place they’ve been.”

The 63-room property has lengthy been identified for its recognition amongst Hollywood celebrities and has been used for photoshoots, interviews and award present celebrations. The lodge will also be seen in quite a few movies, a number of the most up-to-date being “La La Land” and the 2018 model of “A Star Is Born.”

References to the lodge are featured in lots of profitable songs, as properly. Lana Del Rey mentions the Chateau Marmont in “Born To Die” and notably has the property’s identify tattooed on her wrist.

Balazs additionally owns the Mercer in New York Metropolis in addition to the Chiltern Firehouse lodge in London. He began the Customary chain of lodges.

He mentioned that he’s wanting into different personal membership alternatives in Milan, Paris, Tokyo, the south of France or a personal island in Greece. If response proves to be a monetary growth, Balazs will think about changing different lodges in his portfolio into personal institutions.

Different members-only golf equipment in Los Angeles embody the San Vicente Bungalows and two outposts of Soho Home in West Hollywood and downtown.