Chathur Mukham Malayalam Film Launched On OTT Zee5! View On-line

The extremely expected film in Malayalam, Chathur Mukham, shall be launched at the ott platform. The film is directed through Ranjeet Kamala Sankae. The manufacturer of the movie is Jiss Tom, Justin Thomas and Manju Warrier. Whilst the creator within the film is Abhayakumar Okay and Anil Kurian. The track within the movie consists through Morning time Vincent. Cinematography has been accomplished through Abinandhn Ramanujam. The movie was once produced beneath the manufacturing space of Jiss Tom Films and Manju Warrier Manufacturing.

Chathur Mukham on OTT Sea5

The target audience is tremendous fascinated about the movie. And they’re looking forward to the movie’s liberate date. So, ‘We’re right here with all of the crucial updates from the film. The movie shall be launched on July 9, 2021.

Chathur Mukham Solid

Naomi Isaac

Navas Vallikkunnu

Balaji Sarma

Kalabhavan Prajod

Shaju Sreedhar

Srikant Muralic

Rony David

shyamaprasad

Babu Annur

Niranjana Anoop

Alencier Ley Lopez

Sunny Wayne

Manju Warrier

Chathur Mukham Newsletter date

The general public can watch the movie at the streaming OTT platform Zee5. The fi is conceived at the virtual platform. The storyline of the movie is in keeping with the lifetime of a lady named Jaswini who she makes use of to shop for a brand new mobile phone. And she or he frequently faces unknown and tragic issues in her lifestyles. And she or he reveals out the rationale in the back of what’s occurring along with her. Don’t overlook to benefit from the movie on my own on ZEE5, 9 July.