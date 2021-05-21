Chattis Aur Maina Disney + Hotstar Quix Internet Collection, Forged, Unlock Date, Watch On-line, Trailer

Chattis Aur Maina Disney + Hotstar Quix Internet Collection: Chattis Aur Maina is Hindi Language internet collection that belongs to the Romance, Drama style. Chattis Aur Maina internet collection is directed by means of Shardha Pasi Jairath. Chattis Aur Maina internet collection solid starring Sandeepa Dhar and Vikram Singh Chauhan, ‘Chattis Aur Maina’ is a love tale of Chattis (Vikram ) and Maina (Sandeepa), who’re like chalk and cheese. Chattis Aur Maina internet collection unencumber date from twenty eighth Might day-to-day one episode and may also be streamed on-line at no cost on Disney + Hotstar.
Chattis Aur Maina Internet Collection Tale
The plot revolves round Maina an formidable dancer and her love pastime Vikram Singh Chauhan. Maina is a candy and bitter lady who needs to satisfy her goals. The internet collection will air on a daily basis on Disney + Hotstar from 28t Might 2021 and the period of each and every episode is round 10-Quarter-hour lengthy.
Chattis Aur Maina Internet Collection Main points
|Identify
|Chattis Aur Maina
|Forged
|Sandeepa Dhar, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Deepak Qazir Kejriwal, Seema Pandey
|Style
|Comedy, Drama
|Sort
|Internet Collection
|Every Episode Time
|10-Quarter-hour
|Director
|Shardha Pasi Jairath
|Unlock Date
|twenty eighth Might onwards
|On-line Video Platfrom (OTT)
|Disney + Hotstar
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
Chattis Aur Maina Internet Collection Forged
Sandeepa Dhar, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Deepak Qazir Kejriwal, Seema Pandey, Ashu Sharma, Parag Chadha, Devesh Kumar, Zoya Khan, Amika Shail, Ankit Rathi
Chattis Aur Maina Internet Collection Trailer
