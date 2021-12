cheap games that you may not know and should not miss

Steam discounts may be a great opportunity to grab triple-A titles or the latest news at bargain prices, but they are also a perfect place to find lesser known games very cheap.

Today it’s time to take a look at 21 indies and hidden gems, among which there is a bit of everything: RPGs, roguelites, visual novels and more experimental titles. What they have in common is that surely there is something that does not sound familiar.

Hidden gems of the Steam Winter Sale under 10 euros





Heaven’s Vault for 5.49 euros (previously 21.99 euros)

The Red Strings Club for 4.94 euros (previously 14.99 euros)

Night in the Woods for 9.99 euros (previously 19.99 euros)

Pathologic 2 for 8.39 euros (previously 29.99 euros)

Gorogoa for 4.49 euros (previously 14.99 euros)

Crypt of the NecroDancer for 2.99 euros (previously 14.99 euros)

Umurangi Generation for 6.24 euros (previously 12.49 euros)

Nex Machina for 7.99 euros (previously 19.99 euros)

2064: Read Only Memories for 3.20 euros (previously 16 euros)

APE OUT for 4.94 euros (previously 14.99 euros)

Ikaruga for 4.49 euros (previously 9.99 euros)

Minit for 2.99 euros (previously 9.99 euros)

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case por 4,99 euros (anteriormente 19,99 euros)

Hidden gems of the Steam Winter Sale for more than 10 euros





Subnautica for 14.99 euros (previously 29.99 euros)

Elysium disc for 17.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros)

The House in Fata Morgana for 11.49 euros (previously 22.99 euros)

Omori for 13.43 euros (previously 16.79 euros)

Cruelty Squad for 11.75 euros (previously 16.79 euros)

Inscryption for 15.99 euros (previously 19.99 euros)

Risk of Rain 2 for 14.99 euros (previously 24.99 euros)