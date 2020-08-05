Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen Sells Half-Stake in Publishing Catalog

Mojo Music & Media introduced Tuesday that’s has picked up a 50% curiosity in the publishing catalog of Rick Nielsen, the co-founding guitarist and principal songwriter of Cheap Trick.

“I’d virtually given up on the prospect of discovering a writer who truly knew all my songs and had a imaginative and prescient for learn how to hold them alive for one more 1,000 years or so,” Nielsen stated in an announcement. “Seems Mark & The Mojos are it!” he added, referring to Mojo co-founder and CEO Mark Fried. “I’m wanting ahead to all of the noise we’re gonna make collectively.”

Nielsen has had a hand in writing almost the entire 400-plus songs Cheap Trick has ever recorded since its inception in the mid-1970s, together with “I Need You to Need Me,” “Dream Police” and “Give up.” The band continues to report and tour with three-fourths of its authentic lineup and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame in 2016.

“For the final 4 decades-plus,” stated Fried, “Rick Nielsen has been instructing a grasp class in learn how to write jangly, melodic pop-punk anthems. He and his Cheap Trick bandmates, over the course of 20 studio albums and hundreds of reveals, have been pied pipers to probably the most devoted followers in historical past whereas in a way influencing almost each alt-rock, enviornment pop and heavy steel band that adopted in their footsteps. As followers since day one, we couldn’t be extra psyched to work with Rick in selling his music and shining a light-weight on his distinctive rock and roll journey.”

Mojo says it’s working with Nielsen on a long-term plan to place his tune catalog to make use of through synchs, covers and samples together with wanting towards movie, TV, theatrical and retail tasks.

Mojo is an unbiased publishing and legacy advertising firm that represents 20,000 songs, together with cuts from rock bands like KISS, REO Speedwagon, Jeff Beck and Marilyn Manson, nation songs recorded by Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Kenny Chesney, and extra venerable oldies related to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Peggy Lee.