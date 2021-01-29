“Cheat On Me If You Can” Comes To A Quiet End In Viewership Ratings

KBS’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” has come to an finish!

In line with Nielsen Korea, the January 28 finale recorded common nationwide rankings of three.3 and 4.0 %. That is just like the earlier episode‘s rankings of three.0 and 4.6 %. Though the drama began off sturdy within the excessive 5 % vary, it struggled to take care of a optimistic streak all through its run.

“Cheat on Me If You Can” shall be adopted by Choi Kang Hee and Kim Younger Kwang‘s drama “Hiya, Me!“.

In the meantime, tvN’s “True Magnificence” and JTBC’s “Run On” each noticed will increase of their rankings, with “True Magnificence” recording 4.125 % and “Run On” recording 3.145 %.

TV Chosun’s “Miss Trot 2” continued to document excessive rankings with 26.796 and 28.291 %, a rise from final week.

