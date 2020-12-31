“Cheat On Me If You Can” Competes With 2020 MBC Drama Awards For Ratings + “True Magnificence” To Not Air This Week

On December 30, the 2020 MBC Drama Awards shook up the TV packages that usually air on this time slot.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the 2020 MBC Drama Awards recorded common nationwide rankings of three.8 and 4.5 p.c. This is a decrease ranking than the 2020 MBC Leisure Awards, which aired on December 29 to rankings of 6.3 and seven.3 p.c. It is usually a drop from the rankings of the 2019 MBC Drama Awards, which garnered 7.1 and eight.6 p.c.

SBS’s “Okay-Trot in City,” which aired concurrently the 2020 MBC Drama Awards, recorded rankings of 10.5 and 11.4 p.c. KBS’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” recorded rankings of two.4 and three.6 p.c, a slight drop from 2.9 and three.8 p.c, which it recorded final Wednesday. The KBS drama didn’t air final Thursday as a result of 2020 KBS Leisure Awards.

On JTBC, “Run On” recorded common nationwide rankings of two.794 p.c, a slight drop from final week’s 2.806 p.c.

On tvN, “True Magnificence” is taking a break within the final week of December on account of particular end-of-year broadcasts. The drama will return with episodes 7-8 on January 6 and seven, 2021.

