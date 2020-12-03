General News

"Cheat On Me If You Can" Gets Off To A Strong Start In Viewership Ratings

December 3, 2020
1 Min Read

KBS’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” has premiered to sturdy rankings!

Based on Nielsen Korea, the December 2 premiere of the drama recorded common nationwide rankings of 4.1 and 5.8 %. That is greater than the finale and private finest rankings of its predecessor on this time slot, “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” stars Jo Yeo Jeong and Go Joon as a homicide thriller novelist spouse and a divorce lawyer husband who’ve signed an uncommon marriage contract that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

On MBC, “The Spies Who Liked Me” recorded rankings of two.1 and a pair of.2 %, comparable however a slight lower from final episode.

On tvN, “Story of the 9-Tailed” recorded rankings of 5.224 %, a slight improve from final episode.

