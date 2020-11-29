“Cheat On Me If You Can” Previews Complicated Ties Between Characters With Relationship Chart

Upcoming KBS 2TV drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” launched an intricate character relationship chart!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who stand up to all kinds of dangerous habits. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist who spends all day considering up alternative ways to kill individuals. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract together with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

First off, Kang Yeo Joo and Han Woo Sung are a married couple, and they’re linked to completely different individuals.

Kang Yeo Joo and her housekeeper Yeom Jin Okay (Track Okay Quickly) have a stable relationship based mostly on belief. Cha Soo Ho (Kim Younger Dae), a good-looking part-time employee at a comfort retailer, is labeled as somebody who might both be Kang Yeo Joo’s stalker or surveillant. The mysterious novelist can be linked to the publishing workforce and violent crimes unit.

On the opposite hand, Han Woo Sung is linked to numerous individuals within the subject of regulation, together with his finest good friend and supervisor Son Jin Ho (Jung Sang Hoon), lawyer Park Hye Kyung (Han Soo Yeon), and political guide Nam Ki Ryong (Kim Do Hyun). Then there’s Go Mi Rae (Yeonwoo), a gorgeous artwork school pupil who isn’t linked to anybody.

The drama’s manufacturing crew promised an exhilarating and fascinating story and added the solid and crew are doing their finest for filming.

“Cheat on Me If You Can” will premiere on December 2. Take a look at the newest teaser right here!

