“Cheat On Me If You Can” Previews The Start Of An Unsettling Relationship Between Kim Young Dae And Jo Yeo Jeong

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a comedic thriller thriller about adults who stand up to all types of unhealthy conduct. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Kang Yeo Joo, a homicide thriller novelist who spends all day considering up other ways to kill individuals. Go Joon co-stars as her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who signed a contract together with his spouse that claims, “If you cheat, you die.”

Within the first episode, viewers have been intrigued in regards to the comfort retailer part-timer Cha Soo Ho (Kim Young Dae). He saved Kang Yeo Joo from a bunch of indignant protestors and even knew about her preferences for consuming a can of beer with a straw. The drama shared a glimpse of his mysterious dwelling, the place dozens of photographs of Kang Yeo Joo held on his wall. Afterward, it was revealed that Cha Soo Ho is definitely a spy for an worker of her publishing firm.

New stills present Cha Soo Ho visiting Kang Yeo Joo at her home whereas she is in the course of yoga. His eyes are sharp and harmful, and he holds a knife in his arms. The preview for the second episode confirmed her yelling for her housekeeper, and viewers are eager to seek out out why he unexpectedly confirmed up at her dwelling and with a weapon, nonetheless.

The stills additionally give a glimpse of Baek Soo Jung (Hong Soo Hyun), one of many girls Han Woo Sung is having an affair with, trying cautious and alarmed, as if she is at risk. Detectives Jang Seung Chul (Lee Si Eon) and Ahn Se Jin (Kim Ye Received) of the violent crimes unit and artwork faculty scholar Go Mi Rae (Yeonwoo) might be making their entrance on this episode as properly.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce shared, “The second episode will reveal why Cha Soo ho is holding a knife in the course of Kang Yeo Joo’s lounge. As well as, there would be the thriller of the disappearance of Baek Soo Jung, who had dinner at Kang Yeo Joo and Han Woo Sung’s dwelling the day earlier than. Please sit up for what sort of tales the brand new characters will add, and the tales of those that might be concerned in an enormous incident.”

The second episode of “Cheat on Me If You Can” will air on December 3 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

