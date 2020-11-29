“Cheat On Me If You Can” Reveals Sneak Peek Of Stars Jo Yeo Jeong, Go Joon, Kim Young Dae, Lee Si Eon, And More

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Cheat on Me If You Can” has shared a brand new glimpse of its stars behind the scenes!

“Cheat on Me If You Can” is a brand new comedy-mystery thriller about adults who rise up to all kinds of dangerous habits. Jo Yeo Jeong will star as homicide thriller novelist Kang Yeo Joo, who spends all day pondering up alternative ways to kill folks, whereas Go Joon will play her husband Han Woo Sung, a divorce lawyer who has made a promise in writing together with his spouse that states, “If you cheat, you die.”

On November 28, the upcoming drama launched new behind-the-scenes stills of its starring forged. Jo Yeo Jeong and Go Joon make a picture-perfect couple as they pose for a photograph collectively, whereas Jo Yeo Jeong and Kim Young Dae showcase their relaxed real-life chemistry as they playfully mug for the digital camera.

KBS additionally shared photographs of Lee Si Eon, Kim Ye Received, and Yeonwoo posing for the digital camera between takes.

The producers of “Cheat on Me If You Can” commented, “We’ve labored on a variety of completely different drama units, however the set of ‘Cheat on Me If You Can’ specifically is a spot the place the complete forged and crew is de facto having enjoyable throughout filming. Filming the drama has been so pleasant that it looks as if it’s been therapeutic for everybody.”

They went on, “We are going to do our greatest to create a fantastic drama that displays how pleasant the filming course of has been, so please present a variety of help and anticipation.”

“Cheat on Me If You Can” additionally revealed a sneak peek of Lee Si Eon and Kim Ye Received in character. Lee Si Eon can be taking part in Jang Seung Chul, a veteran detective within the violent crimes unit who is thought for being distinctive at his job. Nevertheless, he’s significantly much less profitable at residence, the place he can by no means appear to make his spouse completely happy regardless of his finest efforts.

In the meantime, Kim Ye Received can be taking part in the function of Ahn Se Jin, Jang Seung Chul’s longtime associate and the one feminine detective within the violent crimes unit. Intelligent and difficult, Ahn Se Jin is ready to learn Jang Seung Chul like a e book, and so they have spent a lot time collectively over time that they’re virtually an outdated married couple. Though Jang Seung Chul isn’t drawn to Ahn Se Jin romantically, he feels extra snug along with her than he does together with his spouse.

“Cheat on Me If You Can” will premiere on December 2. Take a look at the newest teaser for the drama right here!

