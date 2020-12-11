General News

“Cheat On Me If You Can” Rises Again In Viewership Ratings + “True Magnificence” Continues Solid Start

December 11, 2020
After a slight dip, KBS’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” is again in tremendous type!

Based on Nielsen Korea, the December 10 episode of “Cheat on Me If You Can” recorded common nationwide rankings of 4.2 and 5.2 p.c. Which means that the drama rose again into the 5 p.c vary after falling to the 3-4 p.c vary final episode.

tvN’s new drama “True Magnificence” continued to carry out nicely with common nationwide rankings of three.626 p.c, a small improve from its premiere.

On MBC, “The Spies Who Cherished Me” recorded rankings of two.9 and a pair of.8 p.c, a major soar from final episode.

