“Cheat On Me If You Can” Sees Slight Drop In Ratings + “Run On” Stays Steady

After the frequent schedule adjustments of the vacation season, KBS’s “Cheat on Me If You Can” has seen a drop in scores.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the January 6 episode of the drama recorded common nationwide scores of two.4 and three.1 %. It is a drop from final week‘s 3.6 % and in addition the drama’s lowest ranking to this point. Though the drama began off with promising scores of 5.8 %, it has seen a slight decline since then.

On JTBC, “Run On” stayed regular with scores of two.753 %, just like final week. On tvN, “True Magnificence” recorded scores of three.892 %, after taking a break final week. That is a rise in scores from its final broadcast on December 24.

On SBS, the brand new selection present “Fantasy Home” kicked off with scores of two.8 and three.4 %.

Watch “Cheat on Me If You Can” right here…

Watch Now

… and “True Magnificence” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)