“Cheat On Me If You Can,” “True Magnificence,” And “Run On” Get In Close Competition In Ratings

The viewership rankings are in for the dramas that aired on the night time of Wednesday, January 20.

On KBS, “Cheat on Me If You Can” recorded common nationwide rankings of three.5 p.c, a slight improve from final week‘s 3.1 p.c. On JTBC, “Run On” recorded rankings of three.1 p.c, the identical as final week. On tvN, “True Magnificence” recorded rankings of three.850 p.c, a rise from final week’s 3.411 p.c.

