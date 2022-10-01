Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov called on Putin to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine as a response to Lyman’s defeat

File image of the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov (REUTERS / Chingis Kondarov)

The President of the Russian Republic of Chechenia, Ramzan Kadyrovasked the Russian president this Saturday, Vladimir Putinthat you use low power nuclear weapons in Ukraine in response to military setbacks by Russian forces in the east of the country.

“My personal opinion is that more drastic measures must be taken, from the declaration of martial law in the border area to the use of low-intensity nuclear weapons,” Kadyrov wrote. in a message posted on his Telegram channel.

For the Chechen leader, “every decision should not be made with an eye on the Western American community.” “It has already been done and it has gone against us. Yesterday it was a parade in Izium, today a flag in Lyman and what will it be tomorrow?” he complained.

Kadyrov has blamed Colonel General Olexander Lapin for the reconquest this Saturday from the city of Lyman, in the Donetsk region, by the Ukrainian forces. Kadyrov has indicated that Lapin has sent fighters from the Lugansk People’s Republic and other units “without the necessary communications, supplies and ammunition”.

He also reproached him for having moved his headquarters to Starobilsk, 100 kilometers from the troops. “How can you direct your units being 150 kilometers away? Today we have lost a large amount of territory due to the lack of elementary military logistics”, he pointed out.

Kadyrov has assured that two weeks ago they knew that Lyman was an easy target, but the chief of the Russian General Staff, Valeri Gerasimov, “trusted Lapin’s talent and leadership.” “If it were up to me, I would demote Lapin to a private, strip him of his medals and send him to the front lines with a machine gun in his hand to cleanse his shame with blood,” he said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported this Saturday that they have entered the city of Lymn, where there were some 5,000 Russian soldiers. Moscow has confirmed the withdrawal of the city “to more advantageous lines”.

The Ukrainian army entered Lyman this Saturday, a strategic city in the east of the country, in the Donetsk region, annexed the day before by Moscow despite condemnations from kyiv and Western countries.

“Ukrainian air assault forces enter Liman, Donetsk region,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

In a one-minute video accompanying the message, two Ukrainian soldiers are seen waving and then placing the sky-blue and yellow national flag next to the inscription “Limán” at the entrance to the city.

kyiv soldiers seized from Moscow the territory located in the Donetsk region



“We unfurl our national flag and place it on our territory. Limán will always be part of Ukraine”, says one of the two soldiers with a smile.

The capture of this city represents a key victory for kyiv, since it is an important railway hub in the annexed Donetsk region.

The low-intensity weapons Kadyrov calls for are known as “tactical nuclear weapons.” These are small atomic weapons with an explosive power ranging from 0.3 to 100 kilotons, compared to the 1.2 megatons of the largest US strategic nuclear warhead or the 58-megaton bomb tested by Russia in 1961.

Tactical bombs are designed to have limited impact on the battlefield, while strategic weapons are designed to fight and win all-out wars. However, the terms “small” and “limited” are relative. The atomic bomb that the United States dropped on Hiroshima in 1945, with devastating effect, had a power of 15 kilotons.

The Russian president once again attacked the West

