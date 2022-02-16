Check if you are protected in Google Chrome in a single click: this is how the security check is done

Google Chrome, despite its shadows, is still today the browser par excellence, with a lot of difference. Everyone knows it and most of them use it for its versatility, the huge number of extensions available for it and how well it works together with the rest of the Mountain View services.

One of those functions that is really effective and interesting is the security check that it offers recently. A feature perhaps unknown to the general public that it can be very useful for us to know if we are protected both in Chrome and in other platforms.

The security check allows us to know whether we are protected in Google Chrome or in other platforms, even checking our passwords

The Chrome security check

to start up the security check included in Google Chromewe simply have to go to the menu, access Settingthen enter the section Privacy & Security and finally find the part of the security check.





Here we will find a button, Check nowwhich we will have to click for this check to be carried out. It only takes that click.

What the Mountain View browser will then do is check that the browser is up to date with its updates, that none of the passwords we have saved in the browser has been compromisedthat the protection is activated and therefore we browse safely (although if we have the standard active it will suggest activating the enhanced protection) and that we have protection against potentially harmful extensions.

It is worth especially accessing the passwords and secure browsing section

This, a priori, it may seem like less protection because we understand that they are analyzed in the Chrome extension store. However, as the case of The Great Suspender has shown us, it does not hurt.

Regardless of whether the check returns positive results, It is worth accessing especially the passwords and secure browsing section. In the first, to make sure that no password is detected as weak, and in the second, to check the protection and other related options such as the DNS configuration that it is worth reviewing and checking that they are to our liking.

The check, with some minor differences, can also be done from Google Chrome for Android.