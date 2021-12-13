Check if your COVID certificate works without problems through this website

The use of the COVID certificate in certain places is becoming more and more common. And it is that according to which areas we are going to travel by plane, in addition to in certain public spaces, It is already mandatory to have a COVID passport that certifies our vaccination status. For this reason, it is essential to check that this documentation is in order.

Although we were recently able to explain how to get your COVID certificate as quickly and easily as possible, now we show you a website to check that this document is valid for your use. All this thanks to the portal that the Cantabria Ministry of Health has enabled.

A verifier valid for the entire European Union





The Cantabrian Health Service (SCS) has launched a web application that allows us to check if our COVID certificate works correctly. The application is not only useful for residents of Cantabria, but also It is also valid for all of Spain and the European Union.

Once the website is accessed, we see that we have two options to select from. The first of them allows us to access the application to check our COVID passport, while with the other we can download a poster with the relevant sanitary measures to place it in an establishment. In this case we will focus on the first option.

How to verify our COVID certificate





To access to check our certificate, the application will ask us for permissions on our device to open the camera, since the scan will only be possible through it. As it is a web application without the need for installation, the site recommends us to save this web page on the home screen of our phone.

If the certificate is on your mobile device, we recommend opening the website on another phone or PC with a webcam to be able to scan it without problems. To scan the code, just bring it closer to the camera and it will instantly tell us if it is valid or not. The tool reminds us that we must accompany this certificate with our ID so that our identification is possible.

This verifier can come in handy to avoid problems in case we know that we will have to use the COVID certificate.