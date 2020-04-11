‘Check of resolve’: Britons warned to stay at home as temperatures set to hit 26C

Good local weather is anticipated over the Easter weekend nonetheless Matt Hancock urges different folks to not seek the advice of with their native park or seashore

Britons have been suggested to stand up to visiting their native seashore or park over the Easter weekend as temperatures have been anticipated to bounce to 26C in some areas.

Matt Hancock, the effectively being secretary, talked about the Easter weekend will seemingly be a “examine of the nation’s get to the underside of” as he issued every other warning to most people to “hold at home” amid the coronavirus catastrophe.

