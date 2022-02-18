Check out hundreds of Steam Next Fest demos: a week for hidden gems

Valve’s platform recovers its classic festival with a new edition to highlight all kinds of titles.

It is well known that Steam has a certain predilection for demos, and that is why it has already carried out some initiatives to make its games known through free trial versions. All this ends in Steam Next Festa conference in which the platform highlights some hidden gems thanks to a first approach for all users.

The next Steam Next Fest will take place from February 21 to 28If you are looking for a new game to keep an eye on, keep in mind that the Valve store is preparing a new edition of its festival. The February 21 to 28 we will have the opportunity to taste a good handful of titles that are going to be released soon. In this way, Steam Next Fest offers the opportunity to check if a future installment suits our tastes as gamers with a first test.

And the initiatives for this festival do not end here, as Steam follows the usual pattern of previous editions with rebroadcasts and even talks that could be fruitful for any user. “Browse and try demos for hundreds of games, watch developer streams, and chat with teams about their games in the process of being prepared, which are about to arrive on Steam”, it reads on the web page dedicated to this event.

These kinds of projects not only benefit the player looking for a new adventure to immerse himself in, but also increase the community’s interest in platform video games. As reported by Steam at an edition of Steam Next Fest last year, the number of games added to wishlists grew up to 421%so there is no doubt that this festival manages to increase the popularity of hundreds of deliveries.