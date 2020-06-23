Check Out Mark Hamill Hilariously Singing Country Song About King Kong’s Penis For New Show

While Star Wars fans probably won’t be seeing Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker anymore after The Rise of Skywalker, the actor has recently been as busy as ever with a variety of live-action and voice-acting roles in the past few years. (Even a secret Mandalorian cameo!) His most memorable appearance is probably Jim the Vampire on FX’s What We Do In the Shadows, but this video clip from Darren Criss’ Quibi comedy Royalties may very well come out on top. After all, where else can anybody watch Hamill singing a country-western ditty about the size of King Kong’s penis?