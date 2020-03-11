Check out Newly Ripped Kumail Nanjiani Playing Wolverine, Die Hard’s John McClane And More

However it wasn’t simply working out that resulted in Kumail Nanjiani’s physique trying like this. The actor additionally went by a weight-reduction plan so intense that till this previous January, he hadn’t eaten any pizza or donuts in over a yr, resorting to sugar snap peas as his snack of selection. General, Nanjiani “drank the Kool-Help,” as his coach on The Eternals put it. Whereas Nanjiani plans to maintain working out, he’s not centered on sustaining this particular physique, noting that the muscle mass are “ornamental.”