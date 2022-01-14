Check out the brand new Indiana Jones-style Uncharted film poster along those new professional pictures

Nathan Drake returns in a brand new Uncharted poster, in conjunction with a complete gallery of recent pictures from the impending film in line with the online game.

The brand new Uncharted poster options Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, the younger fortune hunter searching for one of the most global’s largest treasures. Together with his mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan (performed by means of Mark Wahlberg), Drake is set to embark on an journey like no different.

Right here you’ll see the brand new new poster, which Obviously paying homage to Raiders of the Misplaced Ark by means of Indiana Jones.

Along Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, we additionally in finding Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle as Braddock, and Antonio Banderas because the movie’s villain and Nathan Drake’s ruthless competitor.

The brand new choice of pictures provides us a good nearer have a look at what to anticipate in Uncharted, even though there’s no new pictures of Sully’s iconic mustache. Check out they all within the following gallery:

Directed by means of Rubén Fleischer, Uncharted is in line with the preferred PlayStation online game franchise.. Even though at the present time little is understood about Drake’s first journey at the giant display, the script has been written by means of Rafe Judkins, Artwork Marcum and Matt Holloway.

The movie is an foundation tale, and PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has commented that that is “only the start” of the brand new journey franchise. The well-known airplane scene (obviously referencing Uncharted 3) was once additionally not too long ago launched in its entirety.

Uncharted can be launched in theaters on February 11.