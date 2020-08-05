Check Out The Suicide Squad Cast’s Awesome Birthday Video For James Gunn

Some favorites from his Guardians of the Galaxy films additionally confirmed up within the message too, like Michael Rooker and his brother Sean Gunn, who play ravagers Yondu and Kraglin, respectively. Sean Gunn can be the on-set Rocket, who does all of the stand-in appearing with the Marvel solid. Each of them may have roles in The Suicide Squad, and Gunn remains to be engaged on the third Guardians movie after The Suicide Squad is tucked away and it is protected to take action.