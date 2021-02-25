Check Out The Top 5 K-Dramas On Viki This Month

February has been an thrilling month for drama followers. We noticed the grand finales of well-loved dramas “True Magnificence” and “Mr. Queen,” and we lastly acquired the primary episodes of highly-anticipated exhibits like “River The place the Moon Rises” and “The Penthouse 2.” Listed here are 5 Okay-dramas on Viki that viewers have been loving this month!

“True Magnificence”

“True Magnificence” is a highschool romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears. After she meets Lee Su Ho (ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo), a preferred pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and study to heal by love. Finishing the love triangle is Han Search engine optimisation Jun (Hwang In Yeop), an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

Expertise younger love with the trio as you binge-watch “True Magnificence”:

Watch Now

“Mr. Queen”

(*5*)

This boisterous historic fusion drama portrays what occurs when a person from trendy instances will get his soul trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Her husband is King Cheoljong (Kim Jung Hyun), who seems to be a weak and ineffective king on the surface. Nevertheless, Cheoljong is sharper than he seems and even harbors just a few secrets and techniques.

“Mr. Queen” is equally hilarious as it’s intriguing. Binge-watch it under!

Watch Now

When you’ve already accomplished the sequence, be sure that to take a look at the spin-off present “Mr. Queen: The Secret“!

Watch Now

“River The place the Moon Rises”

“River The place the Moon Rises” retells the love story between the basic Goguryeo folktale characters Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (Ji Soo). Born a princess, Pyeonggang doubles because the murderer Yeom Ga Jin and desires of turning into the primary feminine to steer Goguryeo. On Dal is a delicate, pure-hearted man who offers his coronary heart to Pyeonggang and even goes in opposition to his peace-loving ideas with a view to shield her. The drama follows Pyeonggang and On Dal’s pure romance and the princess’s epic journey in the direction of energy to restore the dominion to its former glory.

Watch the emotional historic romance drama right here:

Watch Now

“The Penthouse 2”

The hit drama has returned with its highly-anticipated second season. Set in a 100-floor luxurious penthouse residence known as Hera Palace, the primary season featured three ladies on the coronary heart of the story: the “queen” of the penthouse Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), the “prima donna” Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin (Kim So Yeon) who will cease at nothing to get what she needs, and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) who will do something it takes to get into the world of excessive society. “The Penthouse 2” will shock viewers as soon as extra because it continues to inform the dramatic and intense story of the Hera Palace residents.

Watch “The Penthouse 2” to see the surprising occasions that happen after the primary season:

Watch Now

“L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

This motion thriller is a couple of man named Ji Oh (Kim Rae Received), who’s being chased for his particular talents. His solely ally is detective Gu Reum (Lee Da Hee), the one particular person who remembers him. Amongst Ji Oh’s pursuers is Lee Son (Kim Sung Oh), a former member of the particular forces and one other wielder of supernatural powers, in addition to the secretive genetics and biotech undertaking L.U.C.A.

Be a part of Ji Oh and Gu Reum of their otherwordly quest for the reality under:

Watch Now

Vote within the ballot under to indicate some love for the drama you’re having fun with!