Check Out This Stunning Hawkeye Poster By Artist David Aja That Wasn’t Used In The Marvel Series

An artist has revealed the poster he created for the Disney+ Hawkeye series that was never used.

The artist and comic book artist David Aja has published on his Instagram account the poster he created for the Hawkeye series that premiered on Disney+ last year. A simple glance is enough to see that has a strong resemblance to the official posterand this has an explanation: the team of the series was based on this design to make the official.

You can see the poster below:

To avoid misunderstandings, the artist has explained that he was paid to be based on his own work: “A Hawkeye poster I did for the show that never saw the light of day. (Yes, they used the concept for a poster and yes, they paid me for it, no conspiracy, please).”

The Hawkeye series cast is composed of Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Alaqua Cox, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, Linda Cardellini, Ava Russo, Piotr Adamczyk, Cade Woodward, Vincent D’Onofrio, Aleks Paunovic, Clayton English, Ivan Mbakop, Robert Walker Branchaud, Franco Castan, Brian Troxell, Jonathan Bergman and Pat Kiernan.

The series features the return of actor Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and introduces us to heroine Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, who is expected to appear in more MCU works.

If you want to know more about the Hawkeye series, discover everything about the post-credits scene of the series that never saw the light of day and our interview with Jolt, the pizza dog.