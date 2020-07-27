General News

Check Out This Week’s Top 5 “I-LAND” Contestants With The Most Followers On Viki

July 27, 2020
Who’re your favourite contestants on “I-LAND”?

These are the highest 5 contestants with essentially the most followers on Viki as of July 27:

  1. Sunoo
  2. Heeseung
  3. Daniel
  4. Jake
  5. Sunghoon

Present your help in your favourite contestants by clicking on their names under and following their Viki pages!

The 23 candidates are Daniel, EJ, Geonu, Hanbin, Heeseung, Jaebeom, Jaeho, Jake, Jay, Jimin, Jungwon, Okay, Kyungmin, Nicholas, Ni-ki, Seon, Sungchul, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Taeyong, Ta-ki, Yoonwon, and Youngbin.

*Please observe that these follower-based rankings haven’t any affect on the official outcomes of “I-LAND” in any manner.

Vote in your favourite trainees right here, and watch the most recent episode of “I-LAND” on Viki under:

