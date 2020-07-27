Check Out This Week’s Top 5 “I-LAND” Contestants With The Most Followers On Viki

Who’re your favourite contestants on “I-LAND”?

These are the highest 5 contestants with essentially the most followers on Viki as of July 27:

Sunoo Heeseung Daniel Jake Sunghoon

The 23 candidates are Daniel, EJ, Geonu, Hanbin, Heeseung, Jaebeom, Jaeho, Jake, Jay, Jimin, Jungwon, Okay, Kyungmin, Nicholas, Ni-ki, Seon, Sungchul, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Taeyong, Ta-ki, Yoonwon, and Youngbin.

*Please observe that these follower-based rankings haven’t any affect on the official outcomes of “I-LAND” in any manner.

