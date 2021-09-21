Checklist of armor for Kisara in Stories of Get up and easy methods to get them

By
Mr josh
-
0

Kisara, the gang’s escort and defensive personality, is the bodyguard par excellence of Stories of Get up. Simply by taking a look at her we all know that she is knowledgeable champion, however it by no means hurts to grasp the best possible armor for the nature, in addition to his best possible guns.

Within the following information we depart you your complete record so to get essentially the most out of the nature. Don’t leave out it!

Absolute best armor for Kisara in Stories of Get up

armor

protecting

elemental protection

staying power

acquiring

guard armor

148

118

148

It’s the preliminary armor of the nature

lasts zeugle

169

142

165

May also be bought for 1,250 cash at Viscint Inn

topaz armor

182

156

182

May also be bought for 1,760 cash upon achieving Viscint

ALAPIEDRA SUIT

193

162

188

It may be bought from traders for three,040 cash after achieving Mount Dhiara.

amethyst armor

220

189

220

It may be bought for two,464 cash at Niez’s Inn.

wolf leather-based go well with

248

208

241

It may be bought for 4,560 cash upon arrival in Thistlym.

emerald armor

268

231

268

It may be bought from the Pelegion Inn for five,280 cash.

robust guard

310

248

310

Discovered within a chest at Aureum Falls.

sapphire armor

332

286

332

It may be bought for 7,720 cash out of doors the Berg Volcano.

BERGANTÍN

384

307

384

It’s present in a chest inside the Berg volcano space.

Diamond armor

387

333

387

It may be bought for 9,950 cash in Lenegis Park.

elemental guard

483

357

483

Awarded for defeating Lagill in a duel right through the hunt “An Everlasting Competition”.

uncommon dish

514

410

514

fort armor

It’s present in a chest within the Earth Astral Power Separator in Rena.

Insurrectionist Armor

595

475

595

Awarded after finishing the sport on Dragon Mountain.

Armaduras Kisara Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise Trophy and Achievement Guide

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here