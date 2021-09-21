Checklist of armor for Kisara in Stories of Get up and easy methods to get them

Kisara, the gang’s escort and defensive personality, is the bodyguard par excellence of Stories of Get up. Simply by taking a look at her we all know that she is knowledgeable champion, however it by no means hurts to grasp the best possible armor for the nature, in addition to his best possible guns.

Within the following information we depart you your complete record so to get essentially the most out of the nature. Don’t leave out it!

Absolute best armor for Kisara in Stories of Get up

armor protecting elemental protection staying power acquiring guard armor 148 118 148 It’s the preliminary armor of the nature lasts zeugle 169 142 165 May also be bought for 1,250 cash at Viscint Inn topaz armor 182 156 182 May also be bought for 1,760 cash upon achieving Viscint ALAPIEDRA SUIT 193 162 188 It may be bought from traders for three,040 cash after achieving Mount Dhiara. amethyst armor 220 189 220 It may be bought for two,464 cash at Niez’s Inn. wolf leather-based go well with 248 208 241 It may be bought for 4,560 cash upon arrival in Thistlym. emerald armor 268 231 268 It may be bought from the Pelegion Inn for five,280 cash. robust guard 310 248 310 Discovered within a chest at Aureum Falls. sapphire armor 332 286 332 It may be bought for 7,720 cash out of doors the Berg Volcano. BERGANTÍN 384 307 384 It’s present in a chest inside the Berg volcano space. Diamond armor 387 333 387 It may be bought for 9,950 cash in Lenegis Park. elemental guard 483 357 483 Awarded for defeating Lagill in a duel right through the hunt “An Everlasting Competition”. uncommon dish 514 410 514 – fort armor – – – It’s present in a chest within the Earth Astral Power Separator in Rena. Insurrectionist Armor 595 475 595 Awarded after finishing the sport on Dragon Mountain.