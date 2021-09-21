Checklist of armor for Kisara in Stories of Get up and easy methods to get them

Kisara, the gang’s escort and defensive personality, is the bodyguard par excellence of Stories of Get up. Simply by taking a look at her we all know that she is knowledgeable champion, however it by no means hurts to grasp the best possible armor for the nature, in addition to his best possible guns.
Within the following information we depart you your complete record so to get essentially the most out of the nature. Don’t leave out it!
Absolute best armor for Kisara in Stories of Get up
|
armor
|
protecting
|
elemental protection
|
staying power
|
acquiring
|
guard armor
|
148
|
118
|
148
|
It’s the preliminary armor of the nature
|
lasts zeugle
|
169
|
142
|
165
|
May also be bought for 1,250 cash at Viscint Inn
|
topaz armor
|
182
|
156
|
182
|
May also be bought for 1,760 cash upon achieving Viscint
|
ALAPIEDRA SUIT
|
193
|
162
|
188
|
It may be bought from traders for three,040 cash after achieving Mount Dhiara.
|
amethyst armor
|
220
|
189
|
220
|
It may be bought for two,464 cash at Niez’s Inn.
|
wolf leather-based go well with
|
248
|
208
|
241
|
It may be bought for 4,560 cash upon arrival in Thistlym.
|
emerald armor
|
268
|
231
|
268
|
It may be bought from the Pelegion Inn for five,280 cash.
|
robust guard
|
310
|
248
|
310
|
Discovered within a chest at Aureum Falls.
|
sapphire armor
|
332
|
286
|
332
|
It may be bought for 7,720 cash out of doors the Berg Volcano.
|
BERGANTÍN
|
384
|
307
|
384
|
It’s present in a chest inside the Berg volcano space.
|
Diamond armor
|
387
|
333
|
387
|
It may be bought for 9,950 cash in Lenegis Park.
|
elemental guard
|
483
|
357
|
483
|
Awarded for defeating Lagill in a duel right through the hunt “An Everlasting Competition”.
|
uncommon dish
|
514
|
410
|
514
|
–
|
fort armor
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
It’s present in a chest within the Earth Astral Power Separator in Rena.
|
Insurrectionist Armor
|
595
|
475
|
595
|
Awarded after finishing the sport on Dragon Mountain.