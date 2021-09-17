Checklist of guns for Kisara in Stories of Get up and the right way to get them

Indubitably Kisara be essentially the most defensive persona in Stories of Get up, since his weapon is a big protecting protect. No longer because of this we must underestimate its power, however it’ll be an ideal protecting wall in opposition to enemies as a part of our workforce.

Within the following information we can let you know what the best possible guns to have this persona at all times in excellent situation and protective the remaining, in addition to acquiring it. Don’t pass over it!

Shields for Kisara in Stories of Get up

weapon assault part penetration acquiring fabrics imperial protect 128 122 128 It’s the persona’s first weapon. – Stone wall 153 139 151 Made within the Forge Robusto Megabone x4 Clay Shard x1 Granite Fang x1 Feathered protect 171 163 163 Made within the Forge Robusto Megabone x6 Astral mass x1 infantry protect 114 107 115 Awarded for having Shionne heal a wounded soldier on Communicate Pond Highway. – Flashbang protect 203 188 194 Made within the Forge Studio Megabone x6 Tempest Stone x1 Subtle rock wall 217 196 216 Made within the Forge Rock Wall x1 Robusto Megabone x2 Wingswept Mane x2 Tom cat bastion 229 217 232 Made within the Forge Odd Megacore x8 Exhausting Round Shell x2 Subtle Feathered Defend 257 248 249 Made within the Forge Feathered Defend x1 Robusto Megabone x2 Frosted Bangle x2 Flashbang Defend Revised 291 273 278 Made within the Forge Escudo Flashbang x1 Megabone Studio x1 Sticky Tentacle x1 Ice Stone x1 Radiant protect 305 291 304 Made within the Forge Robusto Megabone x8 Shining Astral Crystal x2 Excellent Feathered Defend 332 318 316 Made within the Forge Subtle Feathered Defend x1 Indomitable Gargantubone x2 non secular glue x2 Excellent rock wall 353 319 348 Made within the Forge Subtle Rock Wall x1 Indomitable Gargantubone x2 Exhausting Round Shell x1 Granite Shard x2 Excellent Defend by means of flashbang 374 373 389 Made within the Forge Flashbang Defend Revised x1 Indomitable Gargantubone x2 Spirit Tail x1 Stinger of Paralysis x1 crimson protect 390 373 389 Made within the Forge Mystical luminacore x8 Imbued Statue Fragment x2 Megafauna Bone x1 Close to the farm 33 33 622 Made within the Forge Indomitable Gargantubone x8 Exhausting Round Shell x2 Searing Fang x2 Red purrotector 401 382 404 Made within the Forge Mystical luminacore x10 non secular glue x5 Scutum Rene 441 419 441 Made within the Forge Indomitable Gargantubone x8 Mantid Claw x2 Blue protect 483 459 484 Made within the Forge Mystical luminacore x8 Sticky Tentacle x3 Exhausting Round Shell x3 Adamas Regina 533 497 509 Made within the Forge Mystical luminacore x8 Ghost Fang x1 Tendon diamond x1 Matriarch Martel 568 540 568 Made within the Forge Indomitable Gargantubone x10 Statue Middle x2 Incendiary Scale x2 Twilight Crystal x2 Os Rex – – – Awarded for defeating the boss within the Depths of the Spirit Wooded area all through the search “Guests from Different Worlds” –