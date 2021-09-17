Checklist of guns for Kisara in Stories of Get up and the right way to get them

Indubitably Kisara be essentially the most defensive persona in Stories of Get up, since his weapon is a big protecting protect. No longer because of this we must underestimate its power, however it’ll be an ideal protecting wall in opposition to enemies as a part of our workforce.
Within the following information we can let you know what the best possible guns to have this persona at all times in excellent situation and protective the remaining, in addition to acquiring it. Don’t pass over it!
Shields for Kisara in Stories of Get up
|
weapon
|
assault
|
part
|
penetration
|
acquiring
|
fabrics
|
imperial protect
|
128
|
122
|
128
|
It’s the persona’s first weapon.
|
–
|
Stone wall
|
153
|
139
|
151
|
Made within the Forge
|
Robusto Megabone x4
Clay Shard x1
Granite Fang x1
|
Feathered protect
|
171
|
163
|
163
|
Made within the Forge
|
Robusto Megabone x6
Astral mass x1
|
infantry protect
|
114
|
107
|
115
|
Awarded for having Shionne heal a wounded soldier on Communicate Pond Highway.
|
–
|
Flashbang protect
|
203
|
188
|
194
|
Made within the Forge
|
Studio Megabone x6
Tempest Stone x1
|
Subtle rock wall
|
217
|
196
|
216
|
Made within the Forge
|
Rock Wall x1
Robusto Megabone x2
Wingswept Mane x2
|
Tom cat bastion
|
229
|
217
|
232
|
Made within the Forge
|
Odd Megacore x8
Exhausting Round Shell x2
|
Subtle Feathered Defend
|
257
|
248
|
249
|
Made within the Forge
|
Feathered Defend x1
Robusto Megabone x2
Frosted Bangle x2
|
Flashbang Defend Revised
|
291
|
273
|
278
|
Made within the Forge
|
Escudo Flashbang x1
Megabone Studio x1
Sticky Tentacle x1
Ice Stone x1
|
Radiant protect
|
305
|
291
|
304
|
Made within the Forge
|
Robusto Megabone x8
Shining Astral Crystal x2
|
Excellent Feathered Defend
|
332
|
318
|
316
|
Made within the Forge
|
Subtle Feathered Defend x1
Indomitable Gargantubone x2
non secular glue x2
|
Excellent rock wall
|
353
|
319
|
348
|
Made within the Forge
|
Subtle Rock Wall x1
Indomitable Gargantubone x2
Exhausting Round Shell x1
Granite Shard x2
|
Excellent Defend by means of flashbang
|
374
|
373
|
389
|
Made within the Forge
|
Flashbang Defend Revised x1
Indomitable Gargantubone x2
Spirit Tail x1
Stinger of Paralysis x1
|
crimson protect
|
390
|
373
|
389
|
Made within the Forge
|
Mystical luminacore x8
Imbued Statue Fragment x2
Megafauna Bone x1
|
Close to the farm
|
33
|
33
|
622
|
Made within the Forge
|
Indomitable Gargantubone x8
Exhausting Round Shell x2
Searing Fang x2
|
Red purrotector
|
401
|
382
|
404
|
Made within the Forge
|
Mystical luminacore x10
non secular glue x5
|
Scutum Rene
|
441
|
419
|
441
|
Made within the Forge
|
Indomitable Gargantubone x8
Mantid Claw x2
|
Blue protect
|
483
|
459
|
484
|
Made within the Forge
|
Mystical luminacore x8
Sticky Tentacle x3
Exhausting Round Shell x3
|
Adamas Regina
|
533
|
497
|
509
|
Made within the Forge
|
Mystical luminacore x8
Ghost Fang x1
Tendon diamond x1
|
Matriarch Martel
|
568
|
540
|
568
|
Made within the Forge
|
Indomitable Gargantubone x10
Statue Middle x2
Incendiary Scale x2
Twilight Crystal x2
|
Os Rex
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Awarded for defeating the boss within the Depths of the Spirit Wooded area all through the search “Guests from Different Worlds”
|
–