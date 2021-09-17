Checklist of guns for Kisara in Stories of Get up and the right way to get them

Indubitably Kisara be essentially the most defensive persona in Stories of Get up, since his weapon is a big protecting protect. No longer because of this we must underestimate its power, however it’ll be an ideal protecting wall in opposition to enemies as a part of our workforce.

Within the following information we can let you know what the best possible guns to have this persona at all times in excellent situation and protective the remaining, in addition to acquiring it. Don’t pass over it!

Shields for Kisara in Stories of Get up

weapon

assault

part

penetration

acquiring

fabrics

imperial protect

128

122

128

It’s the persona’s first weapon.

Stone wall

153

139

151

Made within the Forge

Robusto Megabone x4

Clay Shard x1

Granite Fang x1

Feathered protect

171

163

163

Made within the Forge

Robusto Megabone x6

Astral mass x1

infantry protect

114

107

115

Awarded for having Shionne heal a wounded soldier on Communicate Pond Highway.

Flashbang protect

203

188

194

Made within the Forge

Studio Megabone x6

Tempest Stone x1

Subtle rock wall

217

196

216

Made within the Forge

Rock Wall x1

Robusto Megabone x2

Wingswept Mane x2

Tom cat bastion

229

217

232

Made within the Forge

Odd Megacore x8

Exhausting Round Shell x2

Subtle Feathered Defend

257

248

249

Made within the Forge

Feathered Defend x1

Robusto Megabone x2

Frosted Bangle x2

Flashbang Defend Revised

291

273

278

Made within the Forge

Escudo Flashbang x1

Megabone Studio x1

Sticky Tentacle x1

Ice Stone x1

Radiant protect

305

291

304

Made within the Forge

Robusto Megabone x8

Shining Astral Crystal x2

Excellent Feathered Defend

332

318

316

Made within the Forge

Subtle Feathered Defend x1

Indomitable Gargantubone x2

non secular glue x2

Excellent rock wall

353

319

348

Made within the Forge

Subtle Rock Wall x1

Indomitable Gargantubone x2

Exhausting Round Shell x1

Granite Shard x2

Excellent Defend by means of flashbang

374

373

389

Made within the Forge

Flashbang Defend Revised x1

Indomitable Gargantubone x2

Spirit Tail x1

Stinger of Paralysis x1

crimson protect

390

373

389

Made within the Forge

Mystical luminacore x8

Imbued Statue Fragment x2

Megafauna Bone x1

Close to the farm

33

33

622

Made within the Forge

Indomitable Gargantubone x8

Exhausting Round Shell x2

Searing Fang x2

Red purrotector

401

382

404

Made within the Forge

Mystical luminacore x10

non secular glue x5

Scutum Rene

441

419

441

Made within the Forge

Indomitable Gargantubone x8

Mantid Claw x2

Blue protect

483

459

484

Made within the Forge

Mystical luminacore x8

Sticky Tentacle x3

Exhausting Round Shell x3

Adamas Regina

533

497

509

Made within the Forge

Mystical luminacore x8

Ghost Fang x1

Tendon diamond x1

Matriarch Martel

568

540

568

Made within the Forge

Indomitable Gargantubone x10

Statue Middle x2

Incendiary Scale x2

Twilight Crystal x2

Os Rex

Awarded for defeating the boss within the Depths of the Spirit Wooded area all through the search “Guests from Different Worlds”

Tales of Arise armas Kisara

List of Alphen weapons and how to get them in Tales of Arise

