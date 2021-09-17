Checklist of guns for Legislation in Stories of Stand up and find out how to get them

Legislation is likely one of the contributors of the gang in Stories of Stand up. He focuses on shut battle, due to the robust punches he delivers. Then again, in the similar manner as Tifa in Ultimate Fable VII Remake, he must put on gloves that give him power and stamina.

Within the following information, we depart you all the checklist of the most productive guns of the nature in order that there is not any enemy that resists his fists.

Gloves for Legislation in Stories of Stand up

weapon assault part penetration acquiring fabrics Beast fists 91 87 89 It’s the persona’s beginning weapon. – Iron gauntlets 160 145 152 The nature could have them supplied when becoming a member of after Jail Tower. – crystal knuckles 115 106 114 Made within the Forge Onerous Bone x8 Astral Crystal Shard x2 Statue Fragment x1 Winged gauntlets 144 139 135 Made within the Forge Robusto Megabone x4 Beast Tail x1 Flaming knights 173 163 162 Made within the Forge Robusto Megabone x6 Hell Fang x1 Delicate Winged Gauntlets 197 188 182 Made within the Forge Winged Gauntlets x1 Megabone Studio x4 Raging Typhoon Top x2 Delicate Flaming Knights 216 206 201 Made within the Forge Flaming Knights x1 Robusto Megabone x6 Onerous Round Shell x1 Delicate Crystal Knuckles 238 215 230 Made within the Forge Crystal Knuckles x1 Studio Megabone x6 Cristal astral x2 Perfect Winged Gauntlets 259 249 241 Made within the Forge Delicate Winged Gauntlets x1 Robusto Megabone x religious glue x2 Black Iron Gauntlets 297 291 283 Made within the Forge Robusto Megabone x6 Shining Astral Crystal x2 Perfect Crystal Knuckles 334 302 323 Made within the Forge Delicate Crystal Knuckles x1 Indomitable Gargantubone x2 Ossified Stem x2 Rappig cushy toys 89 89 689 Made within the Forge Indomitable Garantubone x5 religious glue x3 Shining Astral Crystal x3 Flaming Knights Perfect 367 346 341 Made within the Forge Delicate Flaming Knights x1 Indomitable Gargantubone x3 Flame Stone x1 Tyrant fists 391 373 380 Made within the Forge Indomitable Gargantubone x5 mystic luminacore x5 Tearing Titanfang x5 René . Gloves 424 403 414 Made within the Forge Garagantubone indomable x6 Mantid Claw x2 Divine wrath 483 460 474 Made within the Forge Shining Astral Crystal x3 Ghost Fang x2 Dragon Blood x1 Gauntlets of Oblivion 540 512 525 Made within the Forge Indomitable Gargantubone x10 Punisher’s Bracelet Onerous Round Shell x3 Shining Astral Crystal x2 Daybreak braces 185 167 175 Awarded for finishing the “Blended Emotions” challenge. – Demon scream – – – Awarded for defeating the boss of the hunt “Guests from any other international” – Relentless braces – – – Awarded for finishing the hunt “The Instrument of Memory” –