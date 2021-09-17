Checklist of guns for Legislation in Stories of Stand up and find out how to get them

Legislation is likely one of the contributors of the gang in Stories of Stand up. He focuses on shut battle, due to the robust punches he delivers. Then again, in the similar manner as Tifa in Ultimate Fable VII Remake, he must put on gloves that give him power and stamina.
Within the following information, we depart you all the checklist of the most productive guns of the nature in order that there is not any enemy that resists his fists.
Gloves for Legislation in Stories of Stand up
|
weapon
|
assault
|
part
|
penetration
|
acquiring
|
fabrics
|
Beast fists
|
91
|
87
|
89
|
It’s the persona’s beginning weapon.
|
–
|
Iron gauntlets
|
160
|
145
|
152
|
The nature could have them supplied when becoming a member of after Jail Tower.
|
–
|
crystal knuckles
|
115
|
106
|
114
|
Made within the Forge
|
Onerous Bone x8
Astral Crystal Shard x2
Statue Fragment x1
|
Winged gauntlets
|
144
|
139
|
135
|
Made within the Forge
|
Robusto Megabone x4
Beast Tail x1
|
Flaming knights
|
173
|
163
|
162
|
Made within the Forge
|
Robusto Megabone x6
Hell Fang x1
|
Delicate Winged Gauntlets
|
197
|
188
|
182
|
Made within the Forge
|
Winged Gauntlets x1
Megabone Studio x4
Raging Typhoon Top x2
|
Delicate Flaming Knights
|
216
|
206
|
201
|
Made within the Forge
|
Flaming Knights x1
Robusto Megabone x6
Onerous Round Shell x1
|
Delicate Crystal Knuckles
|
238
|
215
|
230
|
Made within the Forge
|
Crystal Knuckles x1
Studio Megabone x6
Cristal astral x2
|
Perfect Winged Gauntlets
|
259
|
249
|
241
|
Made within the Forge
|
Delicate Winged Gauntlets x1
Robusto Megabone x
religious glue x2
|
Black Iron Gauntlets
|
297
|
291
|
283
|
Made within the Forge
|
Robusto Megabone x6
Shining Astral Crystal x2
|
Perfect Crystal Knuckles
|
334
|
302
|
323
|
Made within the Forge
|
Delicate Crystal Knuckles x1
Indomitable Gargantubone x2
Ossified Stem x2
|
Rappig cushy toys
|
89
|
89
|
689
|
Made within the Forge
|
Indomitable Garantubone x5
religious glue x3
Shining Astral Crystal x3
|
Flaming Knights Perfect
|
367
|
346
|
341
|
Made within the Forge
|
Delicate Flaming Knights x1
Indomitable Gargantubone x3
Flame Stone x1
|
Tyrant fists
|
391
|
373
|
380
|
Made within the Forge
|
Indomitable Gargantubone x5
mystic luminacore x5
Tearing Titanfang x5
|
René . Gloves
|
424
|
403
|
414
|
Made within the Forge
|
Garagantubone indomable x6
Mantid Claw x2
|
Divine wrath
|
483
|
460
|
474
|
Made within the Forge
|
Shining Astral Crystal x3
Ghost Fang x2
Dragon Blood x1
|
Gauntlets of Oblivion
|
540
|
512
|
525
|
Made within the Forge
|
Indomitable Gargantubone x10
Punisher’s Bracelet
Onerous Round Shell x3
Shining Astral Crystal x2
|
Daybreak braces
|
185
|
167
|
175
|
Awarded for finishing the “Blended Emotions” challenge.
|
–
|
Demon scream
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Awarded for defeating the boss of the hunt “Guests from any other international”
|
–
|
Relentless braces
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Awarded for finishing the hunt “The Instrument of Memory”
|
–