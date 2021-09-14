Checklist of guns for Shionne and how one can get them

Shionne, the Rhenish who comes to a decision to battle in opposition to her personal, is likely one of the primary characters of Stories of Get up. That specialize in ranged assault and therapeutic skills, her guns are very similar to a rifle.

There are 22 guns to be had, however some need to be manufactured. Subsequently, within the following information we go away you the entire vital details about them and how one can download them.

Lista de armas de Shionne in Stories of Get up

weapon

assault

part

penetration

acquiring

fabrics

infantry rifle

42

45

43

It’s Shionne’s beginning weapon

noble rose

53

55

53

After investigating the Ruins of Fagan

fundamental rifle

79

83

84

Made within the Forge
  • Stone Shard x2
  • Membrane wing
  • Astral Crystal Beads

grouper flood

88

96

95

Made within the Forge
  • Exhausting Bone x6
  • Demihuman claw x2

roar of fireside

101

105

98

Made within the Forge
  • Sharpened Fang x8
  • Extraordinary Megacore x2

blameless lily

162

169

166

Made within the Forge
  • Gigafang agudo x6
  • Clay Shard x2

flood of subtle grouper

180

195

194

Made within the Forge
  • Grouper Flood x1
  • Gigafang agudo x4
  • Demihuman Muscle x2

endrino refino

132

141

130

Made within the Forge
  • Extraordinary Megacore x4
  • Beast Tail x2

pretend watering can

16

16

616

Made within the Forge
  • Gigafang agudo x6
  • Ossified Stem x2
  • Astral Crystal x1

shaded aster

274

286

266

When Shionne rejoins the crowd within the Saxleoh Temple we will be able to get her

ultimate grouper flood

302

330

324

Made within the Forge
  • Delicate Grouper Flood x1
  • Ripping Titanium Fang x3
  • Sticky Tentacle x2

ultimate ignis noise

365

379

354

Made within the Forge
  • Delicate Ignis Roar x1
  • Rending Titan Fang x4
  • Flame Stone x2

endrino supremo

333

360

334

Made within the Forge
  • Endrino subtle x1
  • Mystical luminacore x3
  • Ossified stem

attack shot

381

402

394

Solid within the Forge
  • Religious glue x6
  • Megafauna Bone x3
  • Mantid Claw x1

shotgun rene

421

444

430

Made within the Forge
  • Ripper Titan Fang x6
  • Darkish mane x3

shiny angelica

461

485

473

Made within the Forge
  • Mystical luminacore x8
  • Ominous Eyeball x2
  • Chameleon Pores and skin x1

holy karma

507

522

497

Made within the Forge
  • Mystical luminacore x8
  • Dragon Blood x3
  • Cursed Claw x3

smiley bouquet

439

462

451

Awarded for unlocking the so-called “Your Long term”

monochromatic spiral

538

568

552

Made within the Forge
  • Rending Titan Fang x10
  • Twilight Crystal x2
  • Dragon Scale x4
  • Granite Shard x2

Núcleo damonisch

Tales of Arise weapons for Shionne

11 tips to start playing Tales of Arise

