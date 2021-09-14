Checklist of guns for Shionne and how one can get them

Shionne, the Rhenish who comes to a decision to battle in opposition to her personal, is likely one of the primary characters of Stories of Get up. That specialize in ranged assault and therapeutic skills, her guns are very similar to a rifle.

There are 22 guns to be had, however some need to be manufactured. Subsequently, within the following information we go away you the entire vital details about them and how one can download them.

weapon assault part penetration acquiring fabrics infantry rifle 42 45 43 It’s Shionne’s beginning weapon – noble rose 53 55 53 After investigating the Ruins of Fagan – fundamental rifle 79 83 84 Made within the Forge Stone Shard x2

Membrane wing

Astral Crystal Beads grouper flood 88 96 95 Made within the Forge Exhausting Bone x6

Demihuman claw x2 roar of fireside 101 105 98 Made within the Forge Sharpened Fang x8

Extraordinary Megacore x2 blameless lily 162 169 166 Made within the Forge Gigafang agudo x6

Clay Shard x2 flood of subtle grouper 180 195 194 Made within the Forge Grouper Flood x1

Gigafang agudo x4

Demihuman Muscle x2 endrino refino 132 141 130 Made within the Forge Extraordinary Megacore x4

Beast Tail x2 pretend watering can 16 16 616 Made within the Forge Gigafang agudo x6

Ossified Stem x2

Astral Crystal x1 shaded aster 274 286 266 When Shionne rejoins the crowd within the Saxleoh Temple we will be able to get her – ultimate grouper flood 302 330 324 Made within the Forge Delicate Grouper Flood x1

Ripping Titanium Fang x3

Sticky Tentacle x2 ultimate ignis noise 365 379 354 Made within the Forge Delicate Ignis Roar x1

Rending Titan Fang x4

Flame Stone x2 endrino supremo 333 360 334 Made within the Forge Endrino subtle x1

Mystical luminacore x3

Ossified stem attack shot 381 402 394 Solid within the Forge Religious glue x6

Megafauna Bone x3

Mantid Claw x1 shotgun rene 421 444 430 Made within the Forge Ripper Titan Fang x6

Darkish mane x3 shiny angelica 461 485 473 Made within the Forge Mystical luminacore x8

Ominous Eyeball x2

Chameleon Pores and skin x1 holy karma 507 522 497 Made within the Forge Mystical luminacore x8

Dragon Blood x3

Cursed Claw x3 smiley bouquet 439 462 451 Awarded for unlocking the so-called “Your Long term” – monochromatic spiral 538 568 552 Made within the Forge Rending Titan Fang x10

Twilight Crystal x2

Dragon Scale x4

Granite Shard x2 Núcleo damonisch – – – – –